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Gatorade casserole
from the writers room of The Onion
Jun 19
•
Dennis Lee
62
37
8
Funeral bread pudding
lets put the "fun" in "funeral"
Jun 5
•
Dennis Lee
34
10
6
May 2026
Little Caesar salad
salad! salad!
May 29
•
Dennis Lee
83
31
12
The chopped Gym Shoe
let me chew your sandwich for you
May 15
•
Dennis Lee
39
30
2
Filthy soda
now with chunks
May 1
•
Dennis Lee
69
49
7
April 2026
Weird Dutch pizza
now you're are cooking [sic]
Apr 24
•
Dennis Lee
41
14
3
Limburger Bay Biscuits
smells like hell
Apr 17
•
Dennis Lee
72
27
6
Baked alphabet
stay in (culinary) school, kids
Apr 10
•
Dennis Lee
36
10
5
Vegan ortolan
none of the pain, all of the shame
Apr 3
•
Dennis Lee
70
30
8
March 2026
Panda cotta
chinese-american milk jello
Mar 27
•
Dennis Lee
48
11
4
A rudimentary paste
roboslop
Mar 6
•
Dennis Lee
59
21
4
February 2026
Beefed corn
'tis the season
Feb 27
•
Dennis Lee
46
25
3
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