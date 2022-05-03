Food is Stupid

this is a whimsical twist on the Midwestern classic
this could have gone one of two ways
one is the loneliest number
always trust a product called "meat glue"
my poor Camry has been through a lot
your most powerful cooking tool has four wheels and probably needs an oil change
thank you all for the suggestions
also, it's my birthday!
your body is a wonderland
behold the blender anus
and yes, i put the seasoning packet in the detergent dispenser
mayo chocolate marshmallows eggs mayo chocolate marshmallows eggs
