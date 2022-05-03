Food is Stupid
Cat food casserole
this is a whimsical twist on the Midwestern classic
Dennis Lee
May 3
10
Comment
10
Can you repair a dismembered chicken?
this could have gone one of two ways
Dennis Lee
Apr 29
8
Comment
4
We found a one-star review for ramen lasagna, so we made it
one is the loneliest number
Davida
Apr 26
17
Comment
7
Surf and turfuckit: let's glue four types of meat together
always trust a product called "meat glue"
Dennis Lee
Apr 19
17
Comment
14
Is running over a whole chicken with your car better than spatchcocking it?
my poor Camry has been through a lot
Dennis Lee
Apr 15
8
Comment
3
Can you tenderize meat by running it over with your car?
your most powerful cooking tool has four wheels and probably needs an oil change
Dennis Lee
Apr 12
11
Comment
2
McDonald's Szechuan sauce mapo tofu
thank you all for the suggestions
Dennis Lee
Apr 8
4
Comment
6
What happens when you try to order 100 Szechuan sauce cups from McDonald's?
also, it's my birthday!
Dennis Lee
Apr 5
15
Comment
6
How to make your pee smell real bad
your body is a wonderland
Dennis Lee
Mar 29
12
Comment
6
Baked bean hummus
behold the blender anus
Dennis Lee
Mar 25
6
Comment
2
Can you cook instant ramen in your dishwasher?
and yes, i put the seasoning packet in the detergent dispenser
Dennis Lee
Mar 22
19
Comment
11
Deviled Jesus eggs
mayo chocolate marshmallows eggs mayo chocolate marshmallows eggs
Dennis Lee
Mar 18
6
Comment
