Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neurozach's avatar
Neurozach
4d

That, my friend, is a Full English, 7-Layer Trifle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Dennis Lee and others
SockFiddler's avatar
SockFiddler
4d

This is some strong work and this English person highly approves - HP brown sauce (only beaten by"Daddy's") and Heinz beans, in fact I was so excited and impressed I decided to leave you a little tidbit to make your 7 Layer Full English Dip Life (#DipLyfe!!) better.

Fried bread, my friend. It's the guiltiest part of a full English that even we don't talk about (even as we secretively smother the fried bread crust end with marmalade and stuff it into our ever-hungry maws), and will do your dip mad favours while sustaining texture and form through anything you can throw at it.

I say all this because I am completely certain you're going to cook this again. COMPLETELY.

With transatlantic love x

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dennis Lee and others
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Food is Stupid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture