안녕하세요, clowns!

Today’s installment of Food is Stupid tackles a trendy food fad that’s been floating around the internet for much longer than I thought it would: Dubai chocolate.

If you are not familiar with this stuff, Dubai chocolate involves a chocolate bar that is filled with pistachio cream, along with crunchy shredded phyllo bits called kadayif. This chocolate bar did indeed originate from a chocolatier in Dubai (called FIX Dessert Chocolatier), and it first went viral in 2023 when it showed up on TikTok.

The thing is, this Dubai chocolate bar has had some serious staying power. Two years later, and the demand for this thing is showing no signs of slowing down. I’m seeing versions of this shit showing up everywhere; there’s even a Crumbl brownie version coming soon. As soon as it became popular, knockoffs immediately sprung up left and right, with versions making their way as far as Trader Joe’s. And even the 7-Eleven right by our apartment.

Yep, Davida and I bought one out of curiosity recently. This thing cost a whopping $9.99, but hey, at least it was pretty good. I mean, it’s chocolate, pistachio, and little fried-tasting crunchy bits, what’s not to like?

But then I thought, well, why let Dubai have all the fun? Why can’t another city have a cool chocolate bar? I mean, I’m a proud Korean-American, and there are lots of delicious Korean flavors out there (and hey, our food is trendy as shit too).

So I came up with two Korean-inspired chocolate bar ideas, involving some traditional (and not-so-traditional) ingredients. Including multiple bean products. And instant ramen. Oh, and there’s a McRib meat mold involved too, but we’ll get to that in a minute.

Also, as it turns out, chocolate is not that easy to work with.