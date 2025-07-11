Hi, clowns!

First of all, before I forget, I want to apologize for something I accidentally did the other week. I was looking over a few past editions of the newsletter, and for some reason, an edition I’d meant to be free, Seoul Chocolate, I’d accidentally hidden behind the paywall.

That has now been fixed, so those of you free subscribers who got a weird truncated email, you can now check out that post via the web or the Substack app. (Here’s the link one more time.)

Sorry about that! Ideally every edition of Food is Stupid would be free, but I put so much time into this thing now that it’s become a second job in terms of work — so please consider upgrading. Today’s edition happens to be on the paid schedule, but it’s also a fun one.

That’s because I managed to get ahold of a really incredible ingredient that I’m not sure I’m actually supposed to have: Takis Fuego seasoning powder.

This isn’t some knockoff shit, either. It’s the real deal, and I’ll explain how I was able to weasel my way into getting my dirty little hands on it shortly. Nobody should ever be in possession of this much flavor, but thanks to a redheaded girl with pigtails and a disaffected teenager, I was able to get a whole bunch of it all at once.