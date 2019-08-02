Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

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Everyone thinks food is cool but there are many times where it can be stupid.

My name is Dennis and I’m a Chicago-based food writer and pizzamaker. I’ve written for a lot of places and won some awards but this is not important. What is important is that many times food can be stupid and that you are here, reading this clown shit written by a clown himself.

Let us be stupid together.

Speaking of stupid, here is a picture of a Nachos Bell Grande I ordered with every single option added on one time, just to see what would happen. The delivery driver said the staff of that Taco Bell wanted to know if I was an actual person.

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My name is Dennis Lee, aka Dannis Ree, and I'm a Chicago-based food writer whose main goal is to ruin food for everyone. Especially you.

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