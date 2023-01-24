Hello, clowns!
In the nearly 10 years I’ve been ruining food for everyone, starting from my former award-winning blog, The Pizzle (which I initially started to drive my food writing career off a cliff), I’ve never done a proper question and answer session.
And at this point, I’m sure all of you have plenty of things to ask me. Like mainly, “How are you still alive?”
So ask me anything: I’ll try to respond to all of you throughout the week. This ought to be good, so make sure you check back in on the conversation regularly.
[Also, that photo above was from when I got a new countertop oven and wanted to try baking a frozen pizza in it. If you believe in yourself enough, you can fail at anything, kids.]
Ask me anything: Let's get stupid
Hello, clowns!
In the nearly 10 years I’ve been ruining food for everyone, starting from my former award-winning blog, The Pizzle (which I initially started to drive my food writing career off a cliff), I’ve never done a proper question and answer session.
And at this point, I’m sure all of you have plenty of things to ask me. Like mainly, “How are you still alive?”
So ask me anything: I’ll try to respond to all of you throughout the week. This ought to be good, so make sure you check back in on the conversation regularly.
[Also, that photo above was from when I got a new countertop oven and wanted to try baking a frozen pizza in it. If you believe in yourself enough, you can fail at anything, kids.]