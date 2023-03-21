Hello, clowns!
Back in 2021, I was tapped to be a judge for one of the strangest festivals I’ve ever been asked to participate in. It was going to be called Chowdermeister, and it all started when my Twitter buddy, Jake Browne, polled Twitter to see what the worst food and drink pairing could possibly be.
People overwhelmingly picked chowder and Jägermeister (which was a suggestion by my friend Josh Scherer, host of YouTube channel Mythical Kitchen). Originally Jägermeister agreed to sponsor the fest, but later pulled out, because the brand I strictly associate with binge drinking didn’t care for the unflattering attention the drink was getting. The festival was subsequently canceled and I never got to experience this potentially gag-inducing combination of food and beverage.
But I’ve been thinking about that question again recently. Since I never got to try the combo of chowder and Jägermeister, I wondered if that truly was the worst pairing ever. I’m not sure I’m entirely convinced. Clowns, there’s got to be some other good contenders out there.
I bet you’ve got some pretty good picks. I’ll pick some of my favorites and try them out for the next edition of the newsletter.
(I’m going to regret this, aren’t I?)
Grapefruit juice and York Peppermint Patties.
Malort and circus peanuts
Clam juice sucked through a Tim Tam biscuit.
there's this one tumblr post where someone tries to neutralize spice (i forgot what exactly? tabasco?) with mintiness (straight listerine). however, the capsaicin receptors in your mouth are activated separately from menthol ones, so what you get instead of a cancelling out effect is concentrated pain (one reply referred to it as hellfire). so i nominate tabasco and listerine, but in case it has to be a solid food/liquid drink combo specifically made for consumption, then i guess a shamrock shake and any dish made with the spiciest peppers you can find will do.
MiraLAX and Lutefisk
Mint julep and plain yogurt.
Listerine and anything
I also remember reading when I was a preteen that Daniel Johns from Silverchair had had a band called “warm fish milkshake” because it was the grossest thing he could think of. It still makes me gag a bit and I’d love to see you try one.
Hot clam chowder and orange juice. Bonus if, when you mix it, it’s also curdled before you eat it.
Ceviche with a nice hot mug of egg nog
How about sauerkraut and pastry stout. It even rhymes.
Chocolate and orange
Cranberry cocktail and a chili cheese stuffed baked potato
Mavrodaphne and fried clams
Mountain Dew and crème brûlée
Ouzo with cheesey-mayo baked mussels on the half shell
Surströmming and Malort. Or Surströmming with anything really.
Hawaiian Punch and SpaghettiOs with Meatballs. Had a run in with this combo when I was a kid and it's never left me.
Sambuca paired with very spicy tacos, preferably in a wheat (soft) tortilla, and preferably a tacos de lengua. Or a flautas, but I'm not sure about the deep frying. Might actually make the thing palatable.
orange juice and lasagna
Hot chocolate and sushi with lots of wasabi
