Food is Stupid

27 Comments
Hccrriii
1 hr ago

Grapefruit juice and York Peppermint Patties.

Joanna
1 hr ago

Malort and circus peanuts

Josh
1 hr ago

Clam juice sucked through a Tim Tam biscuit.

Squeegs
1 hr ago

there's this one tumblr post where someone tries to neutralize spice (i forgot what exactly? tabasco?) with mintiness (straight listerine). however, the capsaicin receptors in your mouth are activated separately from menthol ones, so what you get instead of a cancelling out effect is concentrated pain (one reply referred to it as hellfire). so i nominate tabasco and listerine, but in case it has to be a solid food/liquid drink combo specifically made for consumption, then i guess a shamrock shake and any dish made with the spiciest peppers you can find will do.

Dick Greenberg
46 min ago

MiraLAX and Lutefisk

RickG
1 hr ago

Mint julep and plain yogurt.

SumGai1986
1 hr ago

Listerine and anything

Alexandra
57 min ago

I also remember reading when I was a preteen that Daniel Johns from Silverchair had had a band called “warm fish milkshake” because it was the grossest thing he could think of. It still makes me gag a bit and I’d love to see you try one.

Alexandra
58 min ago

Hot clam chowder and orange juice. Bonus if, when you mix it, it’s also curdled before you eat it.

Amie
1 hr ago

Ceviche with a nice hot mug of egg nog

DAF
1 hr ago

How about sauerkraut and pastry stout. It even rhymes.

Joe
1 hr ago

Chocolate and orange

Nicki
1 hr ago

Cranberry cocktail and a chili cheese stuffed baked potato

Auntie Beans
1 hr ago

Mavrodaphne and fried clams

Auntie Beans
1 hr ago

Mountain Dew and crème brûlée

Amie
30 min ago

Ouzo with cheesey-mayo baked mussels on the half shell

Alex
38 min ago

Surströmming and Malort. Or Surströmming with anything really.

Sam
50 min ago

Hawaiian Punch and SpaghettiOs with Meatballs. Had a run in with this combo when I was a kid and it's never left me.

Arjun Basu
52 min ago

Sambuca paired with very spicy tacos, preferably in a wheat (soft) tortilla, and preferably a tacos de lengua. Or a flautas, but I'm not sure about the deep frying. Might actually make the thing palatable.

sassymcassface
1 hr ago

orange juice and lasagna

Leah
1 hr ago

Hot chocolate and sushi with lots of wasabi

