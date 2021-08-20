Where I've been
an update on my radio silence
Hi, clowns.
It’s been a few weeks since I’ve written a newsletter, and judging by the looks of things, some of you have noticed. I’m sorry I went silent with no notice. I didn’t have much of a choice.
Basically what’s happened is that I’ve had a mysterious health issue pop up that I’m still piecing together little by little on my own (no thanks to our extraordinarily messed up healthcare system). It’s taken multiple trips to get checked out with no answers just yet, which is extraordinarily frustrating.
Unfortunately, it’s caused some issues, one of them being not wanting to eat much. For a newsletter about potentially terrible food, that’s not a great combination, is it? I’m trying to figure out what to do one day at a time, while still taking care of myself.
That being said, once I figure out what the hell to do, I’m hoping to get right back into the swing of things like threatening to shove various food items up my own ass, which is what the greatest food writer in all of history does, obviously.
I’ll pop into your inboxes when I can, and as always, I love you all.
Dannis
Maybe you could deputize some of us to make and eat your genius creations and report back to you until you make the full and total recovery that you will bloody well make unless you want me to kill myself and haunt your toilets for all eternity.
If you need someone else to put things in your butt for you please know that you can always count on me.