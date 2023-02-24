Hello, clowns!

I don’t know about you, but Costco is one of my favorite places on Earth.

I have a hard time comprehending just how much cool shit can be stocked in one place. Food, clothes, electronics, all the toilet paper you can eat, and if there’s any such thing as a consumer’s paradise, it’d be Costco.

But one of the best things about Costco is its food court. You can’t get a better deal than the $1.50 hot dog and drink combo (the quality of the hot dog is actually good!), and the $2 pizza slices aren’t too shabby, either. If there’s any gripe I have with the place it’s is that the menu is super small, but that’s okay. If it were any bigger I’d probably be there every day.

But I keep seeing this one TikTok Costco food court hack being shared around social media lately, featuring a combination of two of its main menu staples.

The hack involves two things: The chicken bake, which is essentially a rolled-up pizza crust filled with chicken, bacon, cheese, and Caesar dressing, along with the famous $1.50 hot dog.

The TikTok videos I’ve seen display people taking off one end of the chicken bake and then pornographically inserting the naked Kirkland-brand hot dog. It’s somewhat vulgar, culinarily questionable, and 100% mind-numbing. Then, of course, they try it, and claim it’s the best thing they’ve ever eaten.

Obviously I had to do this for myself.