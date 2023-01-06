It’s Friday, clowns!

I’m pretty sure there’s still cheese flakes in my keyboard. That’s gives a whole new meaning to the word “cheeseboard.” My hand is still nice and soft, though, so who knows, maybe an aerosol cheese really can be part of my daily skincare routine.

Speaking of, Davida suggested I put some in my hair for this week’s paid edition of the newsletter, which I briefly considered. Then I realized that I have to leave the house sometimes, and if I missed rinsing a spot out of my hair, I’d be that “one weird guy on the bus who smells like cheese” and boy, I’d never live that one down, would I?

In the meantime, as I was mulling over what to do, a friend of mine asked me on Facebook whether or not I’d ever had cheese tea before, and suddenly, something clicked.

If you’ve never had it, cheese tea is a type of tea drink with a light cream cheese foam on top, which is lightly salted.

The drink originated in Taiwan sometime in 2010, and became somewhat popular as of the past few years, making its way over to the states. Done correctly, it’s very pretty, and makes for popular Instagram fodder, especially for those who like posing with their food more than putting it in their faces.

But you know, you have to sell people on it a little, since the name freaks people out a little. Cheese, in tea? Calm down, everyone, some people put milk in tea, and cream cheese is pretty much just chewy milk. It’s fine.

The issue is, I’ve never actually had cheese tea. So of course, since I am Dannis Ree, the greatest food writer in all of history, I could just like, make it. With Aldi-brand Easy Cheese, of course. Because when you learn that life has no meaning, you will truly be free.

Namaste, assholes.