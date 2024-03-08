Hello! It’s Davida.

By now I’m sure you’ve noticed that Dennis has not posted recently. I’m here to reassure you that the Sack Lunch Milk Punch did not, in fact, kill him.

As you some of you may already know, just under a year ago he was diagnosed with an ocular disease called Coat’s, which is very rare (it’s estimated that under 200,000 people in the US have it). He’s had it pretty much his whole life, but no one caught it because of its rarity. It only ended up being diagnosed when his symptoms suddenly started worsening.

He has been undergoing various treatments, involving medications and needles (ugh) and most recently, emergency laser surgery. These symptoms, and the treatments, have made looking at a computer screen painful for him, which is largely why he has been absent.

The bad news is that unfortunately, the laser surgery doesn’t seem to have been entirely successful, which means he’s still experiencing pain and exploring his options. The good news is that this doesn’t mean that the newsletter is going away. His vision in his affected eye is all but gone, but he can still see out of his left eye, and we are working hard to put together a long-term treatment plan so that things will stabilize and he can get right back to treating his body like a temple (that is, ingesting more garbage).

In the meantime, I will likely be taking on a larger role in keeping the newsletter going, so you can expect to hear more from me in the near future as I help him put his demented plans into action and do the writing while he looms over my shoulder with his creepy eye patch. He’s oblivious to the fact that this is all part of my nefarious plan to oust him and take over the newsletter completely, aided by the cats and the Gang.

Harvey is replacing his eye drops with Sunny D as we speak.

But seriously, we want to thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown over the years. I know Dennis feels pretty hopeless sometimes, but you guys have given him a reason to sack up and get this shit fixed so that we can all get back to laughing and puking together.

We love you clowns.