Hello, clowns!
So, my writing plans came to a screeching halt this week when my cell phone suddenly died.
I came to the sore realization that I use my phone for everything, including taking photos for Food is Stupid, looking up recipes, and even getting on Chicago public transit to get to work (I frequently used a feature on it that would let me swipe onto the bus or train).
As I’m stuck waiting for my new one to get here, I thought I’d try something I rarely do, which is start a conversation thread.
Davida and I were recently talking about our family’s worst and most unusual recipes. She thinks it’s hilarious that my mother used to make us sour cream and jelly sandwiches on toast (my sister thought they were an abomination), while I think it’s equally funny that everyone hated Davida’s mom’s recipe for broccoli cheese soup.
I just might make your family’s recipe for the newsletter. And possibly do terrible things to it. Let’s talk.
Share your family's worst recipe with me
So introduce yourselves to each other and tell me: What’s the worst, most hated recipe in your family’s collection? Do you still make it? And if so, why?
