Hi, clowns!

Before I dive in, just a little announcement: If you’re looking for something to listen to this weekend, I was recently a guest on my friend David Cooper’s podcast, called This is Going Well, I Think. We talked about the creative process, and what it’s like to try to hoof it in life as people who eventually dream of being independent creators for a living. (Hint: it involves you subscribing to things like my newsletter, and his podcast.)

You can access the episode via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or however you prefer to pipe that stuff directly to your ears. What’s funny is you can hear how stuffy my nose is through the whole conversation, thanks to the nice new mic I got.

Davida and I are feeling much better after our little run-in with a cold last week. Thank you all for checking in, that was very sweet of you.

After we started recovering, I said to myself, “Dannis, you were very lucky to only have had small sniffles. That is why tiny cough drop-dipped grapes were enough to help soothe your ailment.”

But then I did some further thinking. If I’d had a monster cold, eating cough drop grapes would have been like flicking pebbles at an angry Sasquatch. I decided right then and there that cough drop grapes are for mere babies, and since I’m a big adult, I could come up with a better solution for a bigger problem.

I dug deep within myself and started to think seasonally. Since it’s now fall, I’m now engaging in interesting fall activities, such as wearing extremely tight sweaters, talking about pumpkin spice, and threatening to shove apples up my ass. They say that eating an apple a day keeps the doctor away, right? And since it’s apple season, that also means it’s candy apple season.

Are you thinking what I’m thinking?

It’s time for Ricola candy apples, dickholes.