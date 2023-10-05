Hello, from Orlando, clowns!

I’m currently hiding in a garbage can, since Mickey Mouse is out to get me. Someone send help.

Today’s paid edition of the newsletter is another audio one, just like the one from the other week, where I sit down and read an old piece from the archives. But what’s special about this one is that it’s a piece that hasn't ever been published on Food is Stupid.

This newsletter’s been around for over four years now, but prior to this, I had an old-fashioned Wordpress blog that some of you long-time readers are familiar with: The Pizzle. That blog picked up a few awards in its day, including one from Saveur (I know, I can’t believe it either), for basically the same shit I still do to this very day.

So I’ve dug out a really old, dusty, and stinky piece from eight years ago—which is before I met Davida, even, for story time today.

Who’s ready to get bloated?