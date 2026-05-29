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Kate Walker's avatar
Kate Walker
3d

This one actually sounds delicious. Not edible, DE-LISH-US. 🤤

You never cease to amaze me, you weird kitchen wizard.

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1 reply by Dennis Lee
Brian Reinhart's avatar
Brian Reinhart
3d

just sharing a thing that popped into my head a few days ago while driving: abalone bologna

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1 reply by Dennis Lee
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