Hi, clowns!

For today’s paid subscriber post, Davida suggested I investigate something she saw on Reddit once. You see, there’s an entire subreddit dedicated to something called a “shower orange.”

Perhaps some of you have heard of this already. This is where you eat an orange in the shower, and supposedly, it tastes better for some mysterious reason. Some people think it’s because the volatile aromas from the fruit waft up to your face with the steam of the hot water, and you can therefore experience them better.

Then others say it’s because you can go hog wild and eat the orange like a monster. Who gives a shit if you’re making a mess? You’re already in the shower!

So she proposed I try eating three alternate items in the shower to see if my eating experience improved while doing it: sushi, pizza, and Buffalo wings.

Before you start looking over your shoulder at the office, no, there’s no nudity in this post aside from one of my toes. Nudity is for my secret Substack newsletter, which will eventually get me kicked off this platform altogether.