Hi, clowns!

Now that the apartment has finally aired out from those stinky cheese biscuits, I’m cleared to switch gears. A good internet friend, Spencer Pernikoff (aka Whiskey and Soba, follow him on Instagram here!), surprised me with a cookbook he’d been holding onto for a long time, something he found at a thrift store years ago. He recently sent it to me via FedEx, and at first when I opened it up, it appeared to be a generic-looking cookbook written sometime during the ‘90s, based off its cover photography. This book just so happened to be about a singular subject: pizza.

I have a pretty good relationship with pizza, considering I was a line cook at a pizzeria for a pretty decent stint here in Chicago. The gift was clearly a kind gesture, but when I handed the book over to Davida, she immediately pointed something out. The title had a glaring grammatical error in it, which got funnier the longer we looked at it. (What’s even more impressive is that the title on the book’s spine was somehow written properly.)

Once I opened the book to leaf through it, suddenly everything started falling into place. The book was originally published in the Netherlands. Okay, so English may not have been the author’s strong suit. Then I took a closer look at the recipes and started cackling.