Good morning, clowns!

We’ve made it through yet another week. Congratulations to you, and to our Keurig coffeemaker, which survived an attempt on its life when I tried brewing a Papa Johns Special Garlic dipping sauce cup in it.

But too bad, Keurig, time for round two.

In the last edition of the newsletter, I promised you a dish called “cramen,” which I determined would be a coffee and instant ramen hybrid, brewed through the K-cup machine.

But a few of you asked for something else after that: hot garlic buttered rum.

I am merely your vessel for “shit you think is funny, but wouldn’t dare try on your own,” so I took it upon myself to turn your dreams…into reality.

So today’s a two-fer, and dearest subscribers, you’re getting both cramen and hot garlic buttered rum. Thank you for your support, my beloved payasos.