Hi, clowns!

With all the day-by-day shit going on in our lives (my eye is slowly feeling better, by the way!), I totally forgot my birthday is this weekend. Heh. It just so happens to fall on my best friend Jesus’ rebirthday. That’s right, it’s on Easter.

Since it’s been a while, here’s a coupon for the newsletter, which’ll be good through the end of next Friday (April 10th). It’s a little bit steeper of a cut than usual, but my 45th birthday seems like a nice number to celebrate, you know?

(Thank you, as always, for being incredibly supportive. The subscriptions go a long way in keeping this thing running.)

Happy birthday, Dannis & Jesus! 25% off!

Some years I’ll write about Easter food, and I’ll bake the odd cake for special occasions, but considering I’d mostly forgotten both about Easter and my birthday I went in a whole different direction this week. I’m exploring a now-forbidden French dish that involves shoving an entire drowned bird in your face while you hide beneath a towel. If this doesn’t sound real to you, too bad, because it was in fact a thing: This is how people once prepared ortolan bunting, a tiny adorable bird found in Eurasia.

After hunters caught the bird live, they’d keep the poor things captive and feed them millet and figs. Once the birds had fattened up sufficiently, they were drowned in armagnac, plucked, then roasted whole, meant to be eaten in one bite. Obviously, that’s fucked up. You can no longer hunt (and therefore eat) ortolan in France, and frankly, the idea is so cruel I don’t think I could bring myself to eat the real thing. But you know, I still can’t help but be curious. So I thought to myself, “Dannis Ree, you are widely regarded as the greatest food writer in all of history. You could recreate this dish in a legal manner that does not involve torturing a tiny bird. How can you do this?”

I could make a vegan version, duh.

It sounds like a lot of the culinary appeal to ortolan is the texture, as well as the luxurious flavors involved.

So I bought what I could to create a reasonable facsimile, which includes fake chicken pieces, millet and figs (to imitate what was in the bird’s stomach), ramen noodles to simulate its bones, and spring roll wrappers to act as crispy skin. And I got some fancy armagnac to stay true to the dish, which I’m kind of amazed I could actually find on such short notice.

I showed Harvey some of the dried millet seeds I found at (W)hole Foods.

He was not impressed with them, then he eyed me suspiciously. Perhaps he thought I was going to turn him into the ortolan, but that wouldn’t be vegan now, would it, Harvey?!

I’d never made millet before, but turns out it’s pretty easy to prepare from scratch.

You just have to rinse it, toast it in a pan, then let it simmer for about 30 minutes before it softens up. Once it was done cooking, I let it cool off for a bit.

Then I minced a dried fig into little birdie bite-sized chunks.

Now it was time to prep the ortolan “meat.”

Since vegan poultry replacement has not advanced to the point of recreating a whole endangered songbird just yet, I was forced to use these soy-based frozen plant chicken nuggets. The photos showed a realistic-looking piece of chicken breast, but then when I pulled a few pieces out of the bag, I found myself immediately enraged.

What is this horseshit?

Not only did the fake chicken not look anything like the photo, it came in these thin jagged pieces that screamed false advertising.

A regular breaded vegan nugget would have been more realistic. This was some crap. They might as well have stuffed ripped rubber soles into this bag. Consider yourself dead to me, Daring brand fake chicken!!!

The pieces come “uncooked,” which means that if you want any color to them, you need to apply heat on your own.

So I briefly pan-fried them in some oil, per the bag’s instructions.

As the fake chicken pieces cooked, I prepared their final bath of armagnac.

And to simulate the ortolan’s drowning, I just plunged the false advertisement chicken nuggets into the alcohol, and let it sit for half an hour.

I have never drowned anything in a bathtub full of booze before, but I figured that would be plenty of time for the vegan chicken to experience a cruel death. What’s crazy is I felt guilty doing this, and I wasn’t even using an actual animal product.

Now it was time to assemble this imaginary little bird.

I softened a rice paper wrapper in some warm water, and then I placed a piece of booze-soaked vegan chicken on it.

Then I topped the first half with fig bits, cooked millet, and uncooked ramen noodles, which I was hoping would stay crunchy enough to feel like bones in my mouth.

I finished the vegan ortolan with one more piece of plant-based chicken, then did my best to wrap it all up into a neat little bundle.

While it didn’t quite look like a tiny little bird, it’s probably better that it didn’t.

I’m not sure I would have wanted to look at a fake little head or something anyway. Plus I know that Harvey would have been real mad at me then.

One thing I read is that ortolan is cooked in its own fat, so since these were primarily soy-based nuggets, I made sure to get soybean oil from the store.

See? Details matter. I really am the greatest food writer in all of history. It’s just that nobody understands why I shove everything up my ass in the end. Maybe someday people will get it, after I expire from this earth, forgotten and penniless, but my pal Jesus did love the poor so maybe he’ll give me some bus fare up in heaven.

I fried the faux ortolan in the pan, ensuring it got crisp on both sides, which took maybe about eight minutes or so.

The finished product didn’t quite look like anything I’d ever seen before, maybe like a poorly-cooked dumpling, but that’s okay.

Fake meat versions of things don’t always have the best reputation for looking like their original counterparts anyway. Just ask the Daring brand vegan chicken nuggets.

Like I mentioned at the beginning, for some reason, people ate real ortolan with their head beneath a towel.

Supposedly it was to keep the aroma of the bird trapped with you so you can appreciate it better, like a fart in an elevator. But an alternate theory is that you do this to hide your shame from God, because even those who decided to do this knew deep inside that it’s fucked up.

Speaking of fucked up, check out the dish towel on my head.

It doesn’t look that way thanks to years of natural wear and tear, it looks like this because our orange cat Scorpion has pica. Once he discovered that dish towels exist, it was game over. We have to hide them in the cabinet now.

Anyway, the vegan ortolan was pretty decent, considering I didn’t have much to compare it against.

I liked the sweet flavor of the fig sandwiched in between the savory but rubbery soy meat, though it didn’t quite taste like poultry. Since millet is generally bland, it didn’t particularly stick out, and the ramen noodles, which I had been secretly looking forward to snapping into, had turned into mush, so that was a bust. The armagnac hadn’t really been able to soak into the vegan chicken either, so the flavor was fairly non-existent, but the rice paper wrapper did have a nice styrofoamy crispness to it.

Basically what I’m saying is that this didn’t taste like meat at all, which is good, because at least I didn’t feel any shame in terms of animal cruelty. The concept felt dirty, however, so I’m glad I had a towel to hide my face from you. Mostly. There were those holes I was peeking out of while I was chewing. Davida was giggling the whole time she was taking these photos, which did not make things any easier.

It’s good that ortolan’s no longer allowed as a dish, though I bet there are rich people out there who still pursue experiences like this. I’ll save you all the effort if you want to try doing this at home, though. It’s all about the head covering and less about what you’re eating. Next time you bring home some White Castle, just sprint into your kitchen, drape the nearest towel on your head, and smush a whole cheeseburger slider into your mouth all at once. God will not see one ounce of your shame, nor does He have to.

The fake food of shame. Normally I take some time off around my birthday, but you know, when I have an idea for the newsletter, I like rolling with it.

Don’t forget to share today’s edition of Food is Stupid with the whole internet, either, because it helps remind people I, uh, exist:

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And don’t forget to take advantage of this coupon!

Happy birthday, Dannis & Jesus! 25% off!

It gets you 25% off for a year. If you’re an existing subscriber, this should apply to the additional year you tack on.

Okay, everyone, I don’t think there’s any housekeeping notes for today, we’re just going to be hanging out with family this weekend. Maybe we’ll get wild and have lunch or something. As always, I love you all, and I’ll hop into your inboxes again next week.