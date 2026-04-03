Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

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John Carruthers's avatar
John Carruthers
3d

Oh so THIS is what finally gets you to hide from God under a towel?

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Arjun Basu's avatar
Arjun Basu
3d

You lost me at vegan. But you got me back at ortolan.

Because I'm a lost soul.

Happy Birthday. And good health.

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