Howdy, clowns!

Are you all ready to read about more eggs? No? Too bad, because for today’s newsletter for paid subscribers, I decided to put an egg in an air fryer for a whole hour to see what would happen. Pressure cooking an egg for three hours in my Instant Pot yielded some interesting results earlier this week. I have never seen an egg that was so uniformly tan before.

Well, you’re about to see an egg that’s a very different color today, and I say that in the most threatening and loving way possible.

As the great Samuel L. Jackson said in Jurassic Park, the greatest cinema masterpiece of our time, according to dinosaur enthusiasts, “Hold on to your butts, everyone.”