Hi, clowns!

I wasn’t expecting to get to write this week — it’s been a little hectic lately. Davida and I will be leaving for Canada tomorrow (only for a few days), but it might screw up the schedule again slightly, just letting you know.

That being said, got a fun one today. So fun, in fact, that I’m fooling around with the subscriber schedule a bit. Today’s edition of the newsletter is free because it’s the first half of a two-parter, which will eventually require audience participation. You’ll see why when you get to the end today.

In the meantime, don’t forget to upgrade your subscription to help the newsletter (and us) keep the lights on! Cracking jokes and fucking with food takes way more work than you’d think:

Today’s edition of Food is Stupid is inspired by something somewhat incredible I saw on Food & Wine Magazine’s Instagram feed the other day. It was a very short video demonstrating a concept that actually kind of blew my mind.

foodandwine A post shared by @foodandwine

In the video, they start by steeping a lot of salt in wine.

They don’t use enough wine to completely dissolve the salt, so the grains just end up sitting in it. Once the salt has sat out for a while, the excess wine is drained, and the salt is dried back out. The result is a wine-flavored salt that you can use for pretty much whatever.

This is both an incredibly cool idea and sort of a disgusting one, because the end result is light brown, with a hue that reminds me slightly of dried blood. Also, the concept of dried out wine salt sounds fucking gross, but that could just be me. But since I am Dannis Ree, the greatest food writer in all of history, you absolutely know the one remaining gear in my brain was starting to turn, and quickly.

I asked Davida what kind of wine she thought would be good to infuse into a salt, because all sorts of thoughts had already crossed my mind. Franzia? Mad Dog? Cat pee?

“What about three-penis wine?” she asked. “It’s been a while, hasn’t it?”

There are a select few who know exactly what she’s talking about in regards to this three-penis wine, and my very special relationship to this beverage.

That’s because 10 years ago, I used this wine for a very important post on my old blog, The Pizzle, titled “Eat a Bag of Dicks: The All-Dick Meal.” Some of you readers have been with me for that long, and will remember this one well. Partially because there’s a photo of me on that post, whipping two raw bull dicks around like they’re lethal weapons.

But here’s the thing. I wasn’t sure if this three-penis wine was still around, or where on Earth I was going to get it. After all, an entire decade has passed. I originally got that first bottle from my roommate at the time, Craig, who’d given it to me as a gift. He told me he’d found it in Chinatown here in Chicago.

I looked at the old post with Davida and we tried to see if it was still available via some retailer online, but I couldn’t find any evidence of the bottle other than my ancient blog post. I knew of one liquor store in Chinatown that sold imported Chinese alcohol, so one night we decided just to head down there and look for ourselves. Lo and behold, we fucking found it.

There was even an explainer written above the display that tells you about the three types of penises in this wine.

I am going to warn you, they may be upsetting to some of you, but being of Asian descent, I just sort of chalk this stuff up to like old-timey apothecary type shit. Are you ready? Brace yourselves. The three dicks in this wine are deer (okay), seal (not the singer), and Cantonese dog (oh fuck).

Sorry. I know. I do find it hilarious that it’s specifically Cantonese dog, because apparently no other dog will do. Supposedly this stuff is good for your yin and yang, liver, kidney, waist and knee pain, ankle weakness, impotence, and “premature ejaculation embolism,” whatever that means. Although if you are suffering from an embolism in that neighborhood, you should probably go to the emergency room and not drink this wine. Don’t worry, I’ll drive.

It still comes in the same distinct bottle it did back then, which is shaped sort of like a wispy cloud, or distorted sperm.

It’s labeled “Chang Yu, Special Quality Sanpien Jiu,” and I’m sure everyone who comes over in the future will be dying to have a taste of it. Wait till I surprise them with the secret ingredients.

When poured into a glass, it’s not red, nor white, but brown, which is my favorite color for anything, really.

And this stuff definitely has an acquired taste.

It’s not that it tastes like dried animal privates or anything, but it’s sweet and medicinal, with bitter flavors that kind of remind me of Jägermeister. Jägermeister: Three-Penis Edition. It’s a little black licorice-y, and because I am convinced black licorice is some sort of poison, this stuff turns my stomach a little.

(Oh, and in case you’re wondering, the bottle ran me around $33, if I recall correctly. That’s like $11 per dick.)

I got a bowl full of salt ready and poured some of the precious wine in.

I stirred it around with a spoon and made sure I had enough salt in the bowl so it wasn’t all going to dissolve in the liquid.

Once I made sure the salt wasn’t going to disappear, I covered it in Saran wrap so bugs (and two unnamed shithead cats, Scorpion and Sub-Zero) wouldn’t get into it.

For whatever reason, one video (which I believe was the original inspiration for the Food & Wine piece) said that keeping the salt in the wine overnight was best. I found that pretty odd, but I am not a chemist. Does salt have pores in it that would soak up wine? I figured that whatever wine was gonna adhere to the salt crystals would do so pretty quickly, but considering I eat pet food, I’m probably not the best person to ask about this sort of thing. I let it sit overnight, and thankfully, it did manage to survive the chaos of the cats.

The next day I unwrapped it, just to find out that it still looked exactly the same as it did the day prior.

I drained the salt, like the video said, and thankfully it didn’t disintegrate or anything, it just fell out in one giant brown plop.

You probably let out a giant brown plop when you got up this morning, didn’t you? I see you looking around. Yeah, I’m talking to you.

In order to dry the salt back out, you can either let it sit out for God-knows-how-long, you can use an oven (on the lowest setting), or use a dehydrator to gently heat away the moisture.

I have this really unusual countertop oven I got as a sample some years ago that has a dehydrator function on it, so I just put it on the lowest setting (140 degrees) and fucked off for a while. After about an hour, I came back, and the salt had already turned into a crusty flat shell.

Fortunately, I’d had the foreskin (er, sight) to spread it on parchment paper, so I just lifted the whole thing up and crinkled the salt together until it broke apart.

I was left with this lightly tan salt that was lightly sticky to the touch.

I tried a little, and at first, it just tasted like straight salt. Surprise! But after it dissolved in my mouth, I did get sort of a slightly medicinal aftertaste to it that stuck around for a while. It’s subtle, though, so even if you made a red wine version I’m wondering just how much you’d even notice this on actual food. Maybe the whole point of it is being able to brag to your dinner guests that “this was garnished with red wine salt I made from leftover Carlo Rossi.”

Then everyone will stand up around the table and give you a wild round of applause. Your neighbors will hear the applause and join in. Then your whole neighborhood will come to your house and stand in your front yard, clapping. Little by little, the entire world will begin cheering your name because you made red wine salt, and you will be heralded as the greatest home chef of all time. I am proud of you.

So, basically, now I need something to do with this stuff. I don’t quite have enough time to cook with it this week, but here’s where you come in: Toss some suggestions in the comment section (ideally not too complicated), and I’ll take some of the feasible ones and give them a shot in the next (paid) edition of the newsletter. Or just crack three-penis jokes that I can read while we’re sitting around at the airport. You clowns are always funnier, smarter, and better-looking than me, anyway.

In the meantime, you too should fuck around with this whole salt idea. It’s so ridiculous and it seems like you can pretty much do this with lots of transparent liquids. (I’d maybe caution against NyQuil, though.) And then when the applause rips across the globe, I’ll be there clapping for you too.

Heh. Three-penis wine salt. Incredible. If you found this stuff anywhere as fascinating as I did, don’t forget to hit like on the newsletter and share it:

Share

And hey, if you want to follow the second half of this one, you’ll have to sign up for a paid subscription today.

Previous audience participation editions have been absolutely incredible, so don’t miss out. And keep track of what everyone’s saying, I’m sure there’s gonna be some good shit suggested. If I pick your idea and you’re not a paid subscriber, tap me on the shoulder — I’ll make sure you see what I’ve done with it.

Okay, we’re off. See you when we get back! As always, I love you guys, and I’ll be sure to cram a bunch of poutine up my ass this weekend.