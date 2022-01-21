The vegan meat bomb
well, mostly
Hello, beloved clowns!
Earlier this week I went and made my very first cocoa bomb. They were all the rage for about 10 minutes a few years back. While my friend Travis did provide the main inspiration for this week’s previous newsletter, I did get a cocoa bomb sent to me from Chili’s (yes, the restaurant) this year. Big brands take a really long time to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Food is Stupid to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.