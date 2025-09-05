Good day, clowns!

Thank you all so much for donating to Hope For The Day last week — it means the world to me. You guys are the best. If I missed any of you for subscription upgrades, let me know; I think I got all of you.

This week, we are switching gears to a subject that pisses me off every year: pumpkin spice. It’s probably not for the reasons you think, like, I’m not about to take a dump into a latte just because I’m annoyed at the type of people who buy them. At this point, pumpkin spice will be everywhere and I have come to accept this form of collective madness. I must bend like a sapling in the nutmeg-scented wind.

The part that makes me genuinely angry is that it seems to show up earlier and earlier every season. For example, Starbucks’ pumpkin spice latte now comes out at the end of August. And Jesus fuck, you guys, summer isn’t even over until like the end of September! Why would you celebrate summer going away while it’s still summer?! You can’t even put on a sweater yet!

If you order a hot pumpkin spice latte and start flashing it on the street at strangers, they will feel sorry for you. So in order for me to feel better about this impending horseshit, I decided to create a culinary bridge between the end of summer and the beginning of fall.

This is why I decided to incorporate pumpkin spice into one of the most summery traditions of all, a picnic. But rather than drink the pumpkin spice, I figured I’d eat it. I would do this by adding pumpkin spice to one of my favorite picnic sandwiches ever, the egg salad sandwich.

You see, this way I could enjoy the last rays of summer on a blanket, while ingesting a small preview of the fall. Then when the leaves fall off the trees, the onslaught of pumpkin spice wouldn’t feel like a stampede of bulls raging up my ass.

Summer’s not over yet, dickholes.