Hey, clowns!

Thanks for all the well wishes for the 6th birthday of Food is Stupid! This thing now attends 1st grade which means I have to pack it a cat food lunch every day.

During our mini celebration break, Davida and I tried something real weird we’d read about online: a ketchup smoothie. That’s because Smoothie King, which is a chain that we thought only existed in malls, has some stunt going where it’s selling a smoothie made with… Heinz tomato ketchup. Yep, ketchup.

It’s selling this thing in just a few markets, including Chicago, which meant we obviously had to go try one for ourselves. Aside from the ketchup, there’s strawberries, raspberries, acai sorbet, and apple juice in it. (Oh, and apparently our Smoothie King is in an actual storefront. Go figure.)

When we told Davida’s family that we were going to try this thing, her brother said, “Hold up, so they won’t let you put ketchup on a hot dog in this town, but you can put it in a smoothie?”

Anyway, the ketchup smoothie was bizarre, but not so bizarre that we couldn’t drink it.

Plus the design on that cup was amazing. You could certainly taste the ketchup throughout each sip, but it wasn’t annoying, nor was it too loud. It’s just this consistent background flavor (you could taste the ketchup spices), and the blended-in berries just make up the majority of the drink. The whole thing was pretty sweet, but at least it had more produce in it than we usually get in our diet.

Davida declared that she liked it and that she’d happily drink another one. In fact, she drank most of the one we purchased, but considering all the shit I make her try for the newsletter, this probably tasted like the nectar of the gods.

I couldn’t quite stop thinking about this ketchup smoothie concept later. Like, what other condiment could I use in a smoothie that also sounded mildly horrific, but still had the potential to be palatable at the same time? I blasted my favorite culinary musical inspiration over the speaker as I spitballed, Kendrick Lamar, because as far as I understand, he has excellent roasting skills.

That’s when he shouted, “Mustaaaaaaard!” and suddenly everything clicked.