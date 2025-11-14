Hey, clowns!

I have some really important news for you: The McRib is back!

Basically, this is the most important news in the world. You know that one Michelin star that Alinea recently lost? Rumor has it that it was actually awarded to McDonald’s for the McRib.

I have written all sorts of cool pieces inspired by the McRib in the past for the newsletter, including the one time I used actual army rations to recreate a version. But the main issue is that the McRib comes with a tinge of sorrow. That is because it is always a limited-time item, and when it shows up for the season, that means it is eventually destined to go away. So my question is, how do we stretch the pure, unadulterated joy of this boneless patty, with weird fake bones molded back onto it, for just a little longer?

I looked back into American history during a time of great need, when people were very resourceful: the Great Depression.

During the Great Depression, people did not have a lot of money, so they did some pretty practical things to stretch what little they had. Meat has historically been a luxury (we live in a time of bounty, folks), and so one smart fellow in northern Mississippi named John Weeks decided to stretch ground meat meant for hamburgers using starchy ingredients like potato flakes. They called these things “slugburgers” for the fact that they only cost a “slug,” which was a nickname for a nickel.

Recently, my friend Maggie went and had a real-deal slugburger, and she posted a picture of this thing on Instagram. Shortly after that, another friend of mine, Sam, randomly sent me a clip of a video by hamburger historian George Motz, making the same thing. (Yes, I briefly fantasized about making a burger out of slugs, don’t worry.) So the McRib just came back out, and two friends of mine were suddenly concerned with slugburgers. This had to be a sign from God, telling me those two things should somehow be connected. Perhaps we could use my genius skills of childlike association to combine a slugburger with a McRib, to stretch the ecstasy of the restructured pork sandwich well into next year.

So I present to you today: the McSlug.

But I had a secret weapon that would keep this sandwich tasting like a genuine issue McDonald’s product. And this one may have come from head clown Ronald McDonald, himself. Oh, and don’t forget to upgrade your subscriptions, fools. It’s helping pay for Davida’s college tuition.

(Yes, she’s finally finishing up her college degree after all these years.)