What’s up, clowns?!

I hope you liked the butter board I dedicated to all of you the other day. Gifts come in all sorts of forms, you know?

For this week’s follow-up, I thought it would be hilarious to make another version of a spread on a board. I had sort of an X-rated idea, but once I realized how much it would cost, I balked at the last minute. (I won’t reveal my cards in this edition of the newsletter but if you email me directly, I may be inclined to tell you what it was.)

So instead, I pivoted to a completely different sort of appetizer altogether: guacamole.

As much as we all love guacamole, one of the sad things about it is that it is not destined to last long in this world. If you let a sliced avocado sit out for a little bit, you’ll know it will start to turn an unappealing brown color. It will also start tasting off.

So I thought to myself, “Dannis Ree, what if you created a guacamole board? This would be perfect for hosts who are having a gathering, but do not want people to stay very long. If the guacamole board is your snack table’s centerpiece, and it starts turning brown quickly, everyone will find an excuse to leave the party early.”

I wrote my Nobel Peace Prize speech and was ready to accept it, until I tried the actual experiment.