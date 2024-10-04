What’s up, clowns?!
It’s newsletter day. And that means I’m making good on my promise from last week. Now that I bought everything from that grocery list we found at Costco earlier this summer, it was time to turn it into a master dish, Food is (Extremely) Stupid style.
To recap, here’s what was on the list:
Milk
Blueberries
Cream
Pasta
Ground beef
Ritz Crackers
Ice cream
Frozen berries
Cheerios
Oatmeal
Pancake syrup
Garbage bags
Coconut water
You amazing commenters (who always make my day), guessed I’d be making things like “Dannis’ famous Beef ‘n Berry Sundae,” along with things like a smoothie, which I’d definitely considered. But one of you nailed exactly what I’d planned on doing, even before that comment was posted.
Damn. You’ve all gotten to know me so well that you’re already anticipating my moves before I make them. If I ever play a game of chess with any of you, I’m hosed.
So give it a guess, what do you think I ended up making this week?
