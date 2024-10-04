What’s up, clowns?!

It’s newsletter day. And that means I’m making good on my promise from last week. Now that I bought everything from that grocery list we found at Costco earlier this summer, it was time to turn it into a master dish, Food is (Extremely) Stupid style.

To recap, here’s what was on the list:

Milk

Blueberries

Cream

Pasta

Ground beef

Ritz Crackers

Ice cream

Frozen berries

Cheerios

Oatmeal

Pancake syrup

Garbage bags

Coconut water

You amazing commenters (who always make my day), guessed I’d be making things like “Dannis’ famous Beef ‘n Berry Sundae,” along with things like a smoothie, which I’d definitely considered. But one of you nailed exactly what I’d planned on doing, even before that comment was posted.

Damn. You’ve all gotten to know me so well that you’re already anticipating my moves before I make them. If I ever play a game of chess with any of you, I’m hosed.

So give it a guess, what do you think I ended up making this week?