Davida and I frequently take long walks around our neighborhood, and as we mosey around, we chat about a lot of random shit. She likes to do things like make fun of the fact that I eat more chicken salad than any other person she knows (seriously, it’s my one true weakness, besides being kicked in the balls), and I asked her, “Hey, wait. Why don’t people make those types of salad sandwiches out of other kinds of meat?”

I mean, there’s tuna salad, and egg salad, and I’ve had the odd ham salad sandwich here or there, but I don’t recall seeing many other alternatives. So she and I started rattling off different types of meat that we could turn into salad sandwiches.

At first we started off pretty tame. I thought the idea of a steak salad sandwich was funny (imagine bloody rare steak cubes in mayo), but then we kept going onto different species. Like duck. And rabbit.

“How about a frog salad sandwich?” she asked.

I’m pretty sure I passed out right there on the sidewalk.