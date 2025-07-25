Howdy, clowns!

This week, I’ve decided to treat myself. I’ve been working my ass off learning how to make videos (I am still not TikTok famous yet, which is the saddest kind of famous), and so I thought it would be nice to buy me and Davida one luxurious item from the grocery store.

No, it’s not Rao’s pasta sauce. It’s something even more expensive, if you can believe it. I bought caviar. Like, the real deal and everything.

I got it at Whole Foods, which carries a fair variety of the stuff at varying price points.

I guess I shouldn’t be surprised, considering Whole Foods is owned by Amazon, which in turn is owned by overlord Jeff Bozos [sic]. What doesn’t that guy own? My spirit, that’s what!!! I remain unbroken, you nerd! Go hang out with Katy Perry on your spaceship!

Erm, sorry. The stuff I picked up was American white sturgeon caviar from a company called Tsar Nicoulai. Here’s a little peek behind the curtain: I do all these brand mentions to lay the groundwork for future sponsorships where I will be sent a fuckload of money someday. Alternatively, I would also accept a million tins of caviar which I will sell on the black market. I’m playing 5D chess here, guys. (Okay, I don’t actually believe this will ever happen. But don’t tell anyone.)

It cost $50 for one ounce, which is obviously a lot of money. Nobody in their right mind should be paying that much for an ounce of food. So after I bought it, naturally I had some buyer’s remorse. If I spent that much on just the caviar, I’d at least have to make myself feel better about saving money on the accompaniments.

That’s why I turned to my best friend in times of need, fast food.