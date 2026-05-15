Hiya, clowns!

Last weekend was Davida’s birthday, so everyone wish her a happy birthday! She has been super busy concentrating on schoolwork, but at least a big gift is that she’s done after this week. Then it’s party time! (AKA sleeping in.)

This week on Food is Stupid, we are exploring a sandwich concept that I find completely vile. In fact, I am hoping some of you agree with me. It is the chopped sandwich concept, which I first learned about on social media. Have you guys ever seen these things?

PC: SAM THE COOKING GUY / YouTube

The most famous version is the chopped Italian, which people started going apeshit over a few years ago.

If you do not know what this is, consider yourself blessed. That is because it is an Italian sub, which would include all the classic cured meats, veggies, cheese, and condiments, except the twist is that the filling is chopped up finely before being placed inside the hoagie roll. To me, this is disgusting. We have teeth for a reason. You do not need to mechanically masticate the innards of a sandwich prior to eating it yourself. That being said, I am merely one human with an opinion, and you may find a chopped Italian the sexiest sandwich in all of existence, if you hate the process of eating. What’s weird is that I find regular chopped salads to be perfectly fine, so perhaps there is something wrong with me.

Since this chopped thing is such a basic concept, you can apply it to pretty much any kind of sandwich. A Rueben? Chop that shit up. A banh mi? Hammer it. But I asked Davida what kind of sandwich I should consider turning into a chopped version, and she suggested something that would never have crossed my mind: a Gym Shoe. And for those of you who aren’t from Chicago, that term might sound like complete gibberish, but a Gym Shoe is one of the stranger hyperlocal concoctions we have to offer.