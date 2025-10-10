Hi, clowns!

Thanks for being patient while I played a bit of catch-up. I didn’t mention why we went to Canada the other week, because it was for a hard reason, and I didn’t want to spoil the three-penis wine salt vibe (which was glorious, by the way). We were there to try and say goodbye to Davida’s aunt, but she passed away the day before our flight.

Don’t worry, we spent the time well with her cousin and family, so it wasn’t a depressing trip. Plus, we ate four types of poutine in three days, and our rental car service randomly upgraded us to a fucking Mercedes-Benz. If they only knew that I’m blind in one eye. (Don’t worry, I sprang for the added insurance.)

Unfortunately, I should probably also bring up another subject that hasn’t been so great. As you guys know, we live in Chicago, which is in a really horrific spot right now. The national news hasn’t shown all of what’s going on, but we happen to be in a neighborhood that’s being targeted by ICE. What’s occurring right now is very real, and both Davida and I are feeling scared and helpless. But more than anything else, we’re pretty fucking pissed. In the meantime, we’re trying to figure out how to help.

What’s been pretty encouraging is seeing just how Chicagoans have been banding together to peacefully protect each other, no matter how much we’re being provoked. Chicago is a beautiful city, despite what the world thinks it to be, and it’s our home. Despite all this, I am still going to keep the Food is Stupid mood going, just know that this really is all happening in front of our very eyes (and even on our actual street).

As promised, I dug through the comments on the three-penis wine salt experiment from the other week, and looked to see which ones were viable enough to pull off for today. Man, some of you wanted me to get fairly complicated! You suggested I look for bull testicles (I have no idea where to get those), make spotted dick (if your dick has spots, please see a doctor), and make three-penis wine salt-baked cod.

But since you all now know we’ve been a bit preoccupied, I decided that Davida and I could use a real stiff drink and a snack.