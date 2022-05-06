What’s up, clowns?

I should really retrace my steps to see at which point I started addressing you all as clowns. I do not think I ever used to call anyone a clown before starting this newsletter. Eating cat food really changes a person, doesn’t it?

Speaking of cat food, I have another edition of the newsletter for you about that very subject. Earlier this week, I made a cat food casserole using a tuna-based variety that was hilariously palatable, despite the fact that I even used kitten milk replacer instead of regular milk. The thing is, I used cat food that was pretty much just regular canned tuna, which resulted in a delightfully normal-tasting (and kind of boring) casserole.

Honestly, I did too good of a job picking ingredients for once. So I headed back to the store and picked up some tuna-based Friskies, which sort of seem like the Chef Boyardee of cat food.

Based off a suggestion from Davida, I settled on making a heinous tuna-based cat food salad sandwich to test my personal mettle, steel my nerves, and level up as a demigod. In what order of heaven do gods eat cat food to get stronger, I do not know. Maybe I’m just a food writer dealing with some unfortunate, yet entertaining, variety of pica.