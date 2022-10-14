Greetings, fartbags!

That didn’t quite feel right. You’ll always be clowns to me, and I’ll always be your dickhole.

This week’s edition, for paid subscribers, is a continuation of the Flip Whip saga. As you might recall, I created a Midwestern nacho tray that was completely based off of ranch dressing flavored-items. This included a spray-on condiment, canned whipped ranch, by a company called Flip Whip, which we picked up in Wisconsin.

The spray ranch was easily one of the most jarring things I’ve had in a while. At first I wasn’t a fan of what essentially amounted to being whipped cream that tasted like sour ranch dressing. But eventually paired with seven other ranch-flavored items, I practically became immune to the poiso— er, flavor that is ranch dressing.

On our day trip to Wisconsin, we also picked up an even weirder version of Flip Whip: a blue cheese version. So I set out to use it in a very unique application that combined a classic American bar food with a dessert, because how the fuck else was I supposed to use blue cheese whipped cream?