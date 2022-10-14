The Buffalo Chicken Pudding Barfait
don't forget the sprayable blue cheese dressing
Greetings, fartbags!
That didn’t quite feel right. You’ll always be clowns to me, and I’ll always be your dickhole.
This week’s edition, for paid subscribers, is a continuation of the Flip Whip saga. As you might recall, I created a Midwestern nacho tray that was completely based off of ranch dressing flavored-items. This included a spray-on condiment, canned whipped ranch, by a company called Flip Whip, which we picked up in Wisconsin.
The spray ranch was easily one of the most jarring things I’ve had in a while. At first I wasn’t a fan of what essentially amounted to being whipped cream that tasted like sour ranch dressing. But eventually paired with seven other ranch-flavored items, I practically became immune to the poiso— er, flavor that is ranch dressing.
On our day trip to Wisconsin, we also picked up an even weirder version of Flip Whip: a blue cheese version. So I set out to use it in a very unique application that combined a classic American bar food with a dessert, because how the fuck else was I supposed to use blue cheese whipped cream?
Introducing: The Buffalo chicken pudding
parfait barfait.
