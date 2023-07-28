Hi, clowns!

Just a quick announcement up top. I’ll be taking next week off the newsletter because, drumroll please, Davida and I are (finally) getting married! We’re throwing a big ol’ pizza party for our friends and family, which should be a lot of fun.

I anticipate we’ll be pretty be tired for a few days, so a short break is in order. We don’t have a honeymoon planned yet, but maybe we can lock ourselves in one of those weird hotel rooms with a built-in hot tub for a few weeks. Nothing says romance like exposing yourself to pathogens of unknown origin and the smell of chlorine for an extended period of time.

And thank God we’re getting married. I will no longer have to copy and paste the word fiancée because I have been too lazy to figure out how to type the accent over the “e” this entire time. This has been my burden.

In the meantime, if you get lonely, you can put on this podcast episode of This is Going Well, I Think, by my friend David Cooper, featuring yours truly. (You can grab it on Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here.) I can’t promise it’s not an hour long session of creepy ASMR sounds and wet chewing noises, but you’ll have to listen to find out.

For this week’s edition of the newsletter, I took inspiration from an unlikely source, the K-pop boys from BTS. I learned the other week that their rapper, Suga, before the band got famous, used to drink a disturbing three-ingredient smoothie. Because I too am an aspiring K-pop superstar (I’m 42 years old), I felt the need to try it myself.

Because who knows? Maybe that smoothie was the secret to his smashing success.