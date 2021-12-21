Hi, clowns!

Yikes.

I’m as scared, frustrated, sad, and probably about as weary of this pandemic as you are. Life is bonkers enough as it is, none of us needed an extra layer of bullshit to spread right on top. I’m also angry in a helpless sort of way. You know. You’re human. You get it.

But before we head into an especially uncertain holiday, I just want you to know I love you very much. Food is Stupid has been one of the hardest but most rewarding things I’ve ever done. When I started this thing, I had a gross misunderstanding of what a newsletter was, I think. I mean…there’s never been an ounce of news in this newsletter. Well, maybe aside from the fact that I seem to have survived my own cooking every week.

What the newsletter has done for me is connected me with you. I feel like I know all of you in some way, even if we’ve never met in person. This is a remarkable feeling. It’s warm, and nice, and for once, it’s a sensation I feel deep inside a different part of my body other than my shapely and bulbous ass.

You’re all wonderful, strong, and your energy has kept me going through the past few excruciatingly difficult years, and for that I will forever be grateful.

Hey, it’s the holidays. I get to say a little something, don’t I?