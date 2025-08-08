Hey, clowns!

First of all, thank you all so much for donating to my friend Joe’s GoFundMe last week. You were incredibly generous and I tacked on a lot of 90 day subscriptions for people, so let me know if I missed any of you.

Second of all, I totally forgot something. Food is Stupid turned six years old on August 2nd! I’m a bad newsletter father. Because of this, I had to bake an emergency cake, and to celebrate, I’m offering a discount on paid subscriptions for a week:

That being said, today’s edition of the newsletter is free so we can all party together.

But I would like to mention something. Though the newsletter might be old enough to be a first-grader, I’ve actually been at these nutbag food experiments for about 12 years now, if you count my old blog, The Pizzle. I may have been a little more unhinged back in the day, if you can believe it.

There, I did things like wreck a juicer by running a whole surf and turf dinner through it. I also tried making Cheetos by using packing peanuts, and I taste-tested glue sticks (since to me, “non-toxic” means “edible”). I went viral a few times for this shit, which crashed the site once. I won some awards, too, including one from the food magazine Saveur. Most importantly, however, The Pizzle is also how I met Davida.

While Food is Stupid has never quite gotten to a tipping point where it’d be my living, it certainly helps keep me (and hopefully you) cheered up when shit gets a little bumpy, and that’s always been the most important thing to me. So whether you’ve just been a casual reader or someone who’s been on the ride for only a little bit, just know I’ll forever be grateful that you are here. Whether it’s my Substack newsletter’s sixth birthday or its secret 12th year in operation, this thing would be nothing without you.

Thank you clowns. You’re all amazing. Now let’s bake a fucking cake.

The cake I am baking today is inspired by a recipe I found in this spiral-bound cookbook, called Family Favourites Cookbook by the mysterious “Canadian Lutheran Ladies.”

Heh. This is actually a book my sister-in-law, Mandy, lent us (thank you, Mandy!) to flip through for some inspiration. Most of these church recipe collections are usually pretty easygoing, featuring canned or pantry ingredients, but every now and then you get a real banger in the bunch that makes you lose your mind.

Take, for example, this “Biblical Cake.”

Dear Lord. Literally. The recipe contributor is only listed as St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Roblin, Manitoba, with no person’s name attached to it. This recipe is for a simple spice cake with raisins, figs, and nuts, but the kicker is that every ingredient is referenced in the Bible, complete with citation.

So that pinch of salt in the recipe isn’t just any salt. It’s the salt referred to in Leviticus. Raisins and honey? Those go back to the book of Samuel. Whoa. This must be the most blessed cake ever. As a dirty, stinky heathen I’ve never read the whole Bible, however, so I don’t know what the plot is in those chapters. God could have been crabby and poisoned those crops for all I know, as I hear He could be a real dick when He wanted to be. But who knew that the Bible was such a culinary inspiration?

My personal baking bible, so to speak, is a book called Dump Cakes.

It’s written by As Seen on TV personality marvel, Cathy Mitchell. Mitchell used to be a huge salesperson on infomercials back in the day. She sold things like the Chef-O-Matic Pro which appears to be a modified rice cooker (?!), and I have a feeling lots of you remember her videos from years ago.

Anyway, she wrote a cookbook all about dump cakes, which are not cakes that involve you taking a dump, but rather involve you just dumping a bunch of shit together like cake mix and fruit filling, to create a convenient dessert.

So I thought, why not combine the recipe of God with the word of my God, Cathy Mitchell, to create a holy yet convenient cake? I’d riff just a touch, but if I played my cards just right, perhaps I could star in a reboot of Touched by an Angel. It’s time for the Biblical Dump Cake, dickholes.

Since the Lutheran Ladies’ cookbook pretty much describes a spice cake with just figs, almonds, and raisins in it, I took some liberties when it came to dumpifying it.

Cathy Mitchell prefers to keep things nice and easy in her essential tome, almost always preferring to use packaged ingredients over fresh ones. So in the spirit of Dump Cakes, I bought spice cake mix, Fig Newtons, and trail mix that included both almonds and raisins, along with some peanuts and M&Ms. Those I would consider collateral damage.

I did not think that adding entire cookies into a cake mix was a wise idea, so I decided to chop the Fig Newtons up into small squares first.

Wait. Are Fig Newtons cookies? Are they cakes? Are Nutrigrain bars just long Fruit Newtons with Nutrigrains in them? What is a Nutrigrain? Does the Bible have an answer to this?!

Anyway, Fig Newtons are way more delicious than they should be. I feel like liking Fig Newtons sounds like an old person thing, but they are genuinely good. I shoved the other half of the package up my ass, one by one.

The trail mix, labeled Mountain Mix, I didn’t really have to mess with.

But I had more questions, like if this combination of nutrients was better for you at high altitudes. Or if people like me, who have never climbed a mountain, are legally allowed to eat this.

And cake mix will never stop being a joy to me.

That’s because all you need to do is add three ingredients, water, oil, and eggs, and suddenly you’ve got cake batter.

This might be the real miracle of the whole thing.

I added generous amounts of Fig Newton bits and Mountain Mix to the spice cake mix, thereby creating the base of the Biblical Dump Cake.

Then I took a look over the ingredients of the spice cake mix and did some soul searching. Okay, so sodium stearoyl lactylate and propylene glycol esters of fatty acids were probably not referred to in the book of Leviticus. I’ll just let the Canadian Lutheran Ladies and Cathy Mitchell get into a brawl over this one.

After I combined the batter and the mix-ins together, I distributed everything into two cake pans that I haven’t touched in years.

And since the Canadian Lutheran Ladies never did say which spices to add to the cake batter, I figured I’d add my own touch.

This would be the crushed red pepper flakes that were still sitting on my kitchen counter from the Chile crisp I made the other week. I sprinkled some on top and put the cakes in the oven as directed, for around 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Once they were done baking I let them cool off for a while as I read Dump Cakes in silence.

Too bad I forgot one little detail.

I didn’t consider that I’d have to trim the top of the cakes off in order to layer the two cake rounds, so when I did that, I immediately had to scrap my own special spicy touch. Don’t worry, I made sure to try some. Spicy spice cake is actually pretty good, in case you ever feel like spiking (yet not entirely ruining), someone’s cupcakes someday.

I’d also bought some jizzy-looking unicorn Funfetti frosting too, because this is a celebration, and who doesn’t love Funfetti?

The frosting itself was plain vanilla, but the Funfetti aspect came packaged separately with a lot of cutesy pastel sprinkles, hearts, and stars to decorate your cake with.

I had an artistic vision in mind, so I just rimmed the cake. Passionately.

Next, I took this icing, which had somehow separated inside the tube, leaving leaky green pools on top of my Dumper, and started drawing lines across the round top.

And finally my Biblical Dump Cake, which was now decorated like a butthole, was jizzy-frosted, unicorn Funfetti-rimmed, and fully puckered up for a candle.

With that, happy 6th birthday, Food is Stupid!

God, I’m horrible at decorating cakes. If I did this for an actual six-year-old they’d burst into tears. Thanks again for being here, clowns, from me, Davida, the gang, and our two numbskull cats, Sub-Zero and Scorpion. You have been with me through the hardest years of my life, as well as some of the best of them. Your subscriber support helps us survive as a wee family, and it gives me an excuse to officially fuck around in my kitchen on a weekly basis.

And for better or for worse, this newsletter has still stood the test of time longer than I could have ever predicted. I have to admit I am starting to feel kind of small these days, but as long as food remains stupid, so will I.

Speaking of stupid, the damn cake.

Er, the holy Biblical Dump Cake. What’s weird is that the cake portion with the Fig Newtons and Mountain Mix was just fine — it read sort of like a light version of fruitcake. The thing that wrecked it was that horrific semenesque Funfetti frosting. How Pillsbury managed to get that much sugar into that compact of a space is actually beyond me. In fact, it’s probably beyond science. So is this newsletter.

But the real moral of today’s story is that I somehow took a religious church recipe, combined it with a concept called a “dump cake,” decorated the cake like an anus, and made you read this whole thing.

And I’ve gotten away with it for, oh, like 12 years now.

Cake anus, made you look! If you liked today’s edition, or any edition of the newsletter for that matter — I could always use a share (and a hit of the like button). Food is Stupid can always use a few extra buddies:

For my prize, well. I’ll be taking next week off the newsletter just to catch up on some mental juice and ideas. As always, I love you all, and I’ll hop back into your inboxes in a couple of weeks. You’re the fucking best.