Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

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Kate Walker's avatar
Kate Walker
Oct 9

I'm a little bit sad that you're celebrating a birthday without anything that makes me want to be sick. It feels unnatural.

Surely you could have swapped out the plastic cheese for wet wipes? The pizza sauce for blitzed offal? The dough for carpet tiles?

WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH DANNIS REE?

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Gabby Losch's avatar
Gabby Losch
Oct 9

All that American cheese reminds me of your recreation of the McDonald's super cheese monstrosity that was just a brick of it on a bun. Since the theme of this whole newsletter can be summed up as 'Narrator: "no lessons were learned"', you should probably just make that sandwich again with the leftover cheese.

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