Bongiorno, clowns!

It occurred to me just now that Food is Stupid turned seven years old this past August while you all probably thought I poisoned myself by accident. So, uh, happy belated birthday to the gang?!

Thanks again for being with me for all these years. Some of you have been reading my shenanigans for over a decade now, and I couldn’t be more grateful. And plenty of you are hopping on board the strangest culinary rollercoaster you’ve ever been on.

Today’s edition of the newsletter may not involve a food that is cake, but it’s definitely something that’s shaped like one. Davida and I have been eating sort of a weird amount of pizza recently, and we got to wondering which two styles might be some of the most maligned in the United States. Obviously, being in Chicago, we take a lot of unnecessary flak about deep dish (which actually rules), but it’s something Davida and I admittedly don’t eat it very often. Then, Davida simply muttered, “Altoona pizza,” while staring off into the distance.

Oh, man. You guys already know what deep dish is, but Altoona-style pizza is one for the books. It’s a rectangular pie that starts with a slightly bready Sicilian-style crust, then it’s topped with tomato sauce (cool), salami (okay!), green bell pepper (sounds good to me), and a slice of…American cheese.

This Lunchables-ass sounding concoction came from the Altoona Hotel (in Altoona, Pennsylvania), and it’s been a hyper-regional specialty since then. As in, it’s probably got some kind of special military containment unit to keep it inside of Altoona. I once tried making one for my day job at The Takeout, but the idea of putting this much American cheese inside a hybrid deep dish pizza fascinated me.

Who knows? If we combined what some people consider two wrongs, perhaps we could finally make things right.

I wasn’t really in the mood to throw pizza dough together from scratch, so I decided to buy a premade ball from the store.

And since the rest of the pizza is pretty simple, I just needed some pizza sauce, salami, a bell pepper and American cheese. But since cheese is generally the bulk of any self-respecting deep dish pizza, I needed to get a lot of it. I didn’t have the foggiest idea of how much to get, so when I stepped up to the deli counter at the grocery store, this is how my conversation went with the employee in back.

“Can I get some yellow American cheese?”

“Sure! How much would you like?”

“Uh, a pound and a half?”

“A half-pound?”

“No, a pound and a half.”

Then the lady just stared at me for a second, and started grinning.

When I got home, I preheated the oven to an arbitrary 375 degrees (my version of cooking is very precise) and I sliced the bell pepper up into circles.

Then I whipped out the trusty old springform pan which I use maybe once every two years, and started pressing the premade dough into it.

It wasn’t particularly in the mood to cooperate, so I used my old pizza-making skills and did what you’re always supposed to do when the dough refuses to stretch: You just let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes. (You’ve finally learned something from this newsletter.)

After I came back from taking my dump, the dough had become slack, allowing me to press it into the bottom of the springform pan and up against the sides.

Next, I layered a bunch of American cheese onto the raw dough.

After I finished doing this, I came to a realization, and it’s that I had bought like four times as much American cheese than I probably needed.

Davida and I now have like a whole pound of American cheese, so obviously we’ll be eating grilled cheese sandwiches every day for the next two years.

Then, I took some deli salami and the green bell pepper rings and put them on top of the cheese.

Finally, I smothered the top of the deep dish Altoona-style pizza with a ton of cheap pizza sauce.

One thing I do not understand is why people get so worked up about sauce on top of the cheese when it comes to pizza. I am part of a pizza enthusiast group on Facebook, which is where you’re supposed to share your favorite pies. But if the photo of the pizza you post isn’t everyone’s favorite (spoiler alert, it never is), people immediately resort to threatening each other to a street fight. Then they proceed to post their favorite pizza, which ends up being from like Chuck E. Cheese or something, and everyone proceeds to get even angrier. Best group ever.

I put the deep dish Altoona-style pizza in the oven and set the timer for 45 minutes.

This timing was simply a guess, because I had never made anything like this before. I checked on it now and then and let it go closer to an hour, because I could tell the sauce needed to reduce a touch longer.

When I took it out, it looked pretty good, if I’m being honest with you.

The crust had settled into a pale blonde color, the sauce had thickened to a thick paste, and the bell pepper had softened quite a bit. As a bonus, the apartment smelled like a pizzeria, too.

And I’m actually kind of impressed with myself at how this thing came out.

For never having made anything remotely close to a deep dish pizza before, at least it looked the part. It was a good thing that I’d put the sauce on top of the cheese, too, because American cheese has a tendency to blacken in the oven. The blanket of sauce prevented it from turning into a nasty charred layer.

But too bad cutting into the thing was a traumatic experience.

It turns out that store-bought pizza crust turns into sheetrock if you cook it this way. I probably wrecked the edge of my already-dull kitchen knife while trying to slice into it, but this is the price one must pay when you are the greatest food writer in all of history.

After my first bite, I was both impressed and alarmed.

At first, this deep dish Altoona-style pizza tasted like the greatest thing ever. There was the immediate hit of that tangy sauce (nothing hits quite like cheap pizza sauce), and then there was the aromatic bell pepper and the sharpness from the cheese. But then I started to grow scared, because I hadn’t prepared for one thing. All that salt.

I’d totally forgotten how salty American cheese is, thanks to the American palate being completely blown out by oversalting everything. At first this was nice, but after my first few bites, it grew overwhelming.

But the thing is, American cheese seems to be purposely engineered for you to want to keep eating it, and I couldn’t stop myself. So I devised a genius plan: I would eat the slice faster than my tongue’s ability to detect the salt. This was the greatest thing in the world for about two seconds. Then the sodium hit me like a ton of bricks, and I suddenly felt the need to chug water and call my doctor to repent. The other thing I learned throughout this culinary adventure is that store-bought pizza crust is not only difficult to slice into, but it also becomes so dense it’s hard to chew. I was picking it out of my molars for like 20 minutes.

So what did I learn from all this? One, Altoona-style pizza might actually be good when done properly. Two, never eat more than one or two slices of American cheese at the same time. And last of all, some unions, despite your best efforts, aren’t always meant to be.

Davida did point out that Altoona is where Luigi Mangione was apprehended at the end of that crazy manhunt in 2024 (has it been that long already?). I guess Altoona really is a historic place, though I think Mangione would have turned himself in after taking his first bite of Altoona-style pizza.

Share

If we ever end up there on some random trip, I’m totally stopping to get a weird slice. I still maintain that deep dish rules, however. Okay, that’s it for today — as always, I love you all, and I’ll try to hop into your inboxes again at the same time again next week.