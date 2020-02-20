Subscribers Only: The Spaghettio Pot Pie
Spaghettios are poison
Finally, another subscribers only post! I know, I know. I owe you.
Let’s dive right in, shall we? Right into the depths of my cavernous ass.
I don’t know how many of you readers are from Chicago, or know about our tourist-trap food scene, but we have a place called Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Co. that serves a very strange looking dish called the pizza…
