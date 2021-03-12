Subscribers Only: Mustard vs. the foaming soap dispenser, round 2
Oh yeah, and a whole egg
Clowns and clowns and clowns!
Hello, elite subscribers. I am hearing more and more of you are getting vaccinated and this is giving me great hope lately. I will cram a Hot Pocket up my ass in your honor, something I was planning on doing anyway. So, cheers!
Earlier this week, as you all know, I accidentally murdered Daft Punk the Automatic Foaming Mustar…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Food is Stupid to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.