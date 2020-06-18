Subscribers only: I tried that White Claw pizza from Blaze
you know I had to
Hello danguses!
I’ve been under a tremendous amount of stress, but I am still alive and farting excessively. I’m back working at Paulie Gee’s Logan Square; we’re now selling NY-style slices at a walk-up window along with whole giant pies. It’s been fun learning a new style, but it’s also been strange learning to live with our new safety protocols.
I'm back slinging pies at @pauliegeeslogansquare! We're now doing NYC slices (which I recently learned how to make, they're fun), bread (shokupan and sourdough loaves), wood-fired pies, and Detroit-style. A portion of sales goes to @myblockmyhoodmycity and @access_communityhealth to help the community rebuild. It's pre-order for everything but slices, which you can get at our walk-up window. Everything is so different right now, but the pizza hasn't changed one bit. Miss you guys.
#pizza #bingbong #foodservicefilm #purell #kirkland #napoli #californiaraisins #amberby311
#pizza #bingbong #foodservicefilm #purell #kirkland #napoli #californiaraisins #amberby311
Since …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Food is Stupid to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.