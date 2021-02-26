Subscribers Only: I tried ketchup on mac and cheese
who started doing this and why
Hi, fellow clowns!
Friday! How are you all doing? The cool thing about Friday mornings is that your brain already starts detaching from your job, and then you barely get anything done for the rest of the day. Don’t worry, I won’t tell anybody. Your secret is safe with me.
Turns out a lot of people really liked reading about my foray into ketchup carbonara…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Food is Stupid to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.