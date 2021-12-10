Subscribers only: Hot cheesy nog
more cheese product in my ice ball mold, please
It’s Friday, clowns!
I hope you are having a good day so far, because by the time you read this newsletter, that usually means things can only go downhill from here. This week’s subscriber-only content, which has been funded by all of you (thank you, forever), is a spiritual continuation of the cheese ball cheese ball.
Today, we are headed back into Mord…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Food is Stupid to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.