Hello, clowns!

If there’s one thing people love doing, it’s sprinkling shit on their food.

Wait a second. That came out wrong.

That’s probably why so many of you were fascinated with this new sweet seasoning blend from Twix, and asked me if I’d cook with it.

Twix-flavored seasoning. Huh. I went to the store and sure enough, it was sitting right there next to the marjoram and poultry seasoning and stuff. I didn’t have to order it from some shady-looking website, or spend a weird amount of money for it on Amazon. What a world we live in.

I could not for the life of me think of what to do with it, however.

I mean, I get it, this stuff is supposed to go right on things like ice cream, pancakes, bananas, things that would benefit from a little bit of chocolate and caramel flavor. So then I shook myself out of my creative stupor and asked a question I should have in the first place: “What would be the worst thing to use Twix-flavored powder on?”

I called Davida from the grocery store.

“Hey babe, can you see if we have any spaghetti? I think there’s some under the kitchen island.” I heard some rustling noises.

“Let’s see. We have angel hair pasta,” she said. “Why?”

“I’m going to make meatballs with Twix powder. I think I’m going to call them ‘tweatballs.’ I thought about calling them ‘twatballs’ but I’m not so sure that’s a great idea.” There was a tiny pause.

Then, from her end, I heard a very small chuckle.

“Heh.”