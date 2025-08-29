Oi, clowns!

This week, we are delving into a regional Midwestern food that hasn’t really made it terribly far outside of the Ohio area. I’m talking about Cincinnati’s version of chili. If you’ve never had this shit, well, you may be thinking, “It’s chili. Meat, spices, sauce. Eat one chili and you’ve tried them all, right?”

WRONG. Cincinnati-style chili is weird. Like, real weird. At first it looks fine, like a ground beef chili without beans in it, until you try your first mouthful and think, “Why does this stuff taste like cloves and cinnamon?”

When you find out it originated from a pair of Macedonian brothers (which is now considered Northern Greece) who emigrated to the States, it all sort of makes sense. These two dudes basically put spices from their homeland into what amounts to Coney Island sauce.

Now, I have never been to Cincinnati. So I have never had the real deal at Skyline, which is the major chain that is the most famous for this version of chili. The reason why I am fond of this stuff, though, is because of my friend Travis, with whom I used to work as a pizzamaker back in the day. He was easily one of my favorite coworkers ever, and he was also partially one of the inspirations behind my viral post about no-knead Gatorade bread some years back, since he was such a dedicated baker.

Unfortunately, Travis took his own life two years ago (I lost my father in the same way not even a year after). Before you grab the tissue boxes or save this one for later, I promise today’s post isn’t morose. The more time that has passed since that very difficult day, the more I have come to realize that Travis’ (and eventually my father’s) final act isn’t what defined their lives, and that I have so many happy memories of them. Those are incredibly important things to remember.

Besides, Travis thought my newsletter experiments were hilarious. We were the type of coworkers to pull pranks on each other and loudly extoll the virtues of massive dumps, while others listened in complete dismay.

That being said, today you can get a free 90 days on me if you donate ANYTHING to Hope For The Day, which is a suicide prevention organization.

Donate to Hope For The Day

If you literally toss them $1, anything, and send me a screenshot of the receipt via email or social media, I’ll upgrade your account for three months (or tack on extra time if you’re already a paid subscriber).

Also, here's the usual plug for you to upgrade your subscriptions to the bells-and-whistles one, but the donation's more important today, so please consider that first.

The one thing I don't mention often is that my Substack newsletters are my only source of side income, so your subscriptions help me and Davida out quite a bit.

Now, aside from the chili itself, one other unusual thing about Cincinnati-style chili is the way it’s served.

You can get it on a hot dog, with yellow mustard, diced onions, and fuckton of shredded cheddar. Like, I’m talking about an entire mountain. But it’s even more popular served on a bed of spaghetti. The thing is, there’s like a whole system and language to eating it that way.

A “three-way” is spaghetti noodles, chili, and cheese. Then there’s a “four-way,” with spaghetti, chili, onions, and cheese. The final boss is the “five-way,” which has spaghetti, chili, beans, onions, and again, cheese. Everyone seems to have their own preference as to how they like it, but the three-way is the standard version. Skyline also serves what it calls a “Chilito,” which is chili in a burrito format, with a flour tortilla, a ladle of chili, and shredded cheese.

I thought to myself, “Dannis Ree, as the greatest food writer in history, you must pay homage to Travis’ favorite chili from his home state of Ohio. While there are many ways to serve Cincinnati-style chili, why not make an ultimate version and just combine…all of them?!”

So that’s why I decided to fill a Chilito with a five-way, along with a cheese Coney, and turn it into a full-blown Skyline menu orgy. Things are about to get real sweaty.

First things first, which is the Skyline chili itself.

The brand has gotten big enough that you can get the stuff in cans now. But this shit will cost you the price of a whole Extra Value Meal. At our local Kroger-owned grocery store, Mariano’s, a single can of this shit retails for $7. Everyone tells me that the canned stuff tastes like dogshit compared to the kind you get at the restaurant, but I still obviously had to get the officially sanctioned version.

Every time I’ve had it, I have noticed it’s remarkably watery, though.

I’d say it’s mostly liquid with just some ground meat in it, almost as an afterthought. So it really is like a soupy sauce that ends up soaking into whatever you’re eating. Ohioans, I could use some input on how this stacks up against the restaurant stuff, so feel free to comment. As a Chicagoan I know that frozen Italian beef in a tub generally sucks compared to the real thing, so I’m thinking this is along similar lines.

I boiled some water and put some spaghetti in it.

This water was unsalted, because this is Midwestern cooking, after all, and here, salt has a Scoville rating of 2,000,000.

For the beans, I simply nuked some canned kidney beans in chili sauce.

The best part about these beans would be the bowl I used to microwave them in, because this ceramic vessel has a cat painted on the side of it. Kawaii neko!!! *peace sign!*

Once the pasta was beyond al dente (again, Midwestern cooking), I set the noodles aside briefly, but I kept the pasta water hot.

You see, whenever you are cooking pasta, it is important to reserve pasta water because it is a valuable ingredient for emulsifying sauces for your noodles.

Just kidding, I boiled the jumbo hot dog in it.

Now the pasta water would have some real use. I could probably use it to turn the cats into hulking beasts, or water our single plant with it. I finally settled on buttchugging it using a rig I set up from our rooftop. Note to self: Let it cool off next time.

It was time to build this Skyline Chilito of mega proportions.

I started with a giant flour tortilla and piled a bunch of that soft spaghetti on it.

I then topped it with the warmed kidney beans and a bunch of diced onions which I apparently clutch in my fist like an animal, according to that photo.

Who the fuck holds onions that way? This newsletter is such a spiritual journey.

Next, I put the whole goddamn hot dog on top, drizzled it stylishly with mustard, and drowned the whole pile in piping hot Skyline chili.

As I mentioned, this stuff is really watery, and once I saw it running all over the place, I wasn’t entirely convinced this was going to be a good idea. Especially because I realized soon after that I’d have to roll this thing up with my bare hands, which is something I had not considered.

Then I topped the whole mess with a bunch of shredded cheese.

I just used the caky shitty stuff from the bag, but as far as I understand, Skyline does shred its own cheese, which is a pretty nice detail. Freshly shredded cheese really is much better, because the stuff in the bag looks and tastes like someone dumped baby powder all over it.

At this point, I was a little concerned at its architecture. I have only wrapped a burrito a few times and the stuff in this thing was piled high. I’d make a terrific structural engineer.

“Hey,” I motioned to Davida, “Can you take photos while I try wrapping this up?”

Davida dutifully grabbed the phone and hunched over. As you can see, this was not going to be easy. Parts of the tortilla ripped and I was afraid I’d have to start over again, and I hadn’t quite made enough pasta for a second round.

I did finally sort of manage to mostly close it up without ripping it.

I kind of felt like a Chipotle employee after a customer (me) asks for a scoop of everything like a dumbass. Like, how do they do this? Mad respect.

I did want to ensure that this thing would stay closed, so I put it into a hot pan to seal the seam shut, plus get some color on the tortilla.

I’m generally not a fan of raw tortilla burritos anyway. Toasting this hefty boy didn’t take long, and once I deemed it appropriate, I took it out, and let it cool off a bit. Then I sliced it in half so you guys can see the cross section.

As you can see, I did an exceptional job.

And by that, I mean this Skyline mega-Chilito just fell apart immediately. It was incredible how fast this thing gave up. My future aspects as a burrito roller are thin, in case this whole food newsletter thing goes butthole up. Eating a bite of this was just as disastrous as it looked, because I had it on a plate that was entirely too small, too.

Despite the fugly way this thing looks, it was absolutely delicious. I’m one of those people who doesn’t like extra starch inside burritos, so things like rice in a burrito usually seem like a complete waste. But in this case, the pasta works in a gleeful sort of way. I can’t wait to show all my Italian food-loving friends my pasta-filled burrito!

My favorite part, oddly, was the hot dog. That’s because it was juicy, salty, and meaty. The whole thing would have been boring without it, and the chili acted as a complex sauce, while the cheese glued the insides together. I could take or leave the beans, as they mostly just added occasional mealy bits, while the onions made it feel like I was being healthy by eating something fresh. Obviously.

If Skyline were somehow able to pull this thing off as a secret menu item and call it the Flying Travis or something, I think it’d sell like crazy. That’s provided someone could actually roll this thing properly, but they’re the professionals. They can just poach some people from Chipotle.

I’m still going to say that Cincinnati-style chili isn’t my favorite thing ever, but that’s okay. Eating it reminds me of watching Travis clear out an entire bar full of people because he chose to sing James Blunt’s “Beautiful” at karaoke (he was a horrible singer), so there’s that. At some point I owe it to him to eat it in Ohio and maybe I’ll finally get it then.

And if I don’t, well, damn. Too bad I can’t trash talk it to his face now, which I gleefully would have done when I got back. He’d have loved that I went to try it anyway. That, I’m sure of.

I won’t bother with the usual footer stuff today except, don’t forget to do this:

Donate to Hope For The Day

And I’ll upgrade your account by 90 days if you show me a screenshot of the receipt.

Also, I keep fucking forgetting it’s Labor Day weekend, so I imagine a bunch of you are either going out of town or you’re planning on doing some cool shit. Whatever you’re up to, have a lot of fun. As always, I love you all, and I’ll hop into your inboxes again soon.