Hey, clowns!

Today we are talking about one of my favorite foods of all time: shrimp cocktail. I am not sure why, but I am obsessed with this shit. And I’m not talking about any fancy steakhouse version, just the regular kind with thawed frozen shrimp and that ketchupy horseradishy sauce.

Every time I go grocery shopping, I find myself fighting the urge to buy the ingredients to make some. The worst place for me is Costco, where they just have those trays of it ready to go, clearly designed to eat off your dashboard on the drive home. This is why I am always vacuuming shrimp tails off the floor of my car. I managed to stoically wrestle the urge to buy some during my latest Costco run, and was sitting in the parking lot, ready pull out with 12 pallets of toilet paper, when lightning suddenly struck me in the balls.

“Shrimp cocktail,” I thought. There was something about this combination of words that had always struck me as unusual.

Then I cackled. “Shrimp cocktail!”

10 years of writing about stupid food shit and I’d finally had a revelation about one of my favorite foods. It’s called shrimp cocktail. But more often than not, cocktails are a thing we drink, not one we eat. Using my superior sense of childlike logic with my adult ability to purchase alcohol, I had a genius revelation. Why could I not transform the greatest finger food known to man, shrimp cocktail, into the greatest beverage known to man, also known as shrimp cocktail?

Since shrimp cocktail is so simple, I wanted to make sure all the elements really stood out in this drink.

It wouldn’t need too much, so I’d just focus on the shrimp, tomato, and horseradish. Then of course, it’d need a boozy kick.

But my main concern was the shrimp flavor.

Because how the heck was I going to get a cocktail to taste strongly of shrimp? I didn’t want to purée shrimp meat and squeeze the juice out of it, as that seemed a little boring, so I did some thinking. Also, where else would you read that last sentence and think that this is a perfectly normal thing to come across?

We live in a primarily Latino neighborhood in Chicago, which means we have a ton of incredible Mexican grocery stores in the area. I strolled into one and grabbed a package of dried shrimp (you can find these next to the dried chiles), and marveled at how big these things were. I’m used to dried shrimp as an ingredient, because being Korean, I grew up around this kinda thing. But the dried shrimp I’m used to weren’t anywhere near this big. These were huge. Perfect.

In order to extract all the flavor out of these guys, I decided to soak them in vodka.

This was not bottom-shelf vodka, nor was it top-shelf vodka. It was middle-shelf vodka. That way I figured I wouldn’t have felt as if I was drinking diluted rubbing alcohol, nor would I feel as if I was overpaying for what might also be diluted rubbing alcohol.

The jar looked remarkably like one of those museum displays of dead creatures preserved in formaldehyde.

Next time I see one of those things at a science museum, I’ll definitely be wondering what that juice tastes like.

I let the dried shrimp sit in the vodka for most of the day, occasionally shaking it, and just before we went to bed, I whipped out an ancient bag of severely freezer-burnt Costco shrimp.

I put a few of those in the jar too, just to give the alcohol an extra layer of juicy shrimp flavor. The freezer burn was just a bonus.

The next day, the vodka had taken on quite an interesting color.

As in, it had pretty much taken on the color of the dried shrimp. It was sort of a cloudy brownish yellow, sort of like a chicken stock. I bet you thought I was going to compare the color to some kind of unhealthy pee. Grow up. I’m working on some serious molecular gastronomy here and you’re thinking about urine that you release from your body with your peepee area?

I strained the vodka into another glass, and could actually smell the dried shrimp wafting out of it, plus the sharp smell of sanitizing booze.

Of course, I couldn’t help it. I had to try a little by itself.

I was nervous about this, considering how strongly and strangely it smelled of both antiseptic and crustaceans. But oh, man, this shit genuinely tasted like concentrated shrimp liqueur. It was actually pretty remarkable, and it was even naturally salted thanks to the shrimp shells. Imagine a Moscow mule made with shrimp vodka.

For the “cocktail sauce” flavor, though, I decided to go with a product I often see at the Mexican grocery store, but don’t have much of an excuse to get.

It’s called Camaronazo. This is a shrimp and tomato juice cocktail, similar to Clamato, which is tomato and clam-flavored. I suppose you can reach for this one if you love micheladas, yet fucking hate clam juice (teehee, he said “clam juice!!!”). I drank some by itself; it pretty much tastes like tomato juice spiked with MSG and maybe a little shrimp, but it’s nothing too shrimpalicious. Still, it’d make for a good base, especially considering that the shrimp vodka was already so intensely flavored.

I briefly considered using my adorable penguin-shaped cocktail shaker, but considering how fucking horrible that thing is at its job, I decided against it.

So I went with building the cocktail in a glass over some rocks instead. You know I was serious about this because I bought the good ice from Walgreens. I poured a fat shot of the shrimp vodka into the glass.

Then I poured in a healthy amount of the Camaronazo, which will now become my morning drink of choice.

Mmm…sodium.

A good shrimp cocktail always involves an excellent cocktail sauce, and one of my very favorites is this one from St. Elmo Steak House.

St. Elmo Steak House is a famous steakhouse in Indianapolis, and they’re known for their notoriously spicy shrimp cocktail. Their version of cocktail sauce pretty much goes nuclear with the horseradish. I think the stuff they make at the restaurant involves fresher ingredients, but the branded bottled stuff is still hilariously spicy. Like, if you eat too much, it’ll be as if you sniffed a bunch of butane and then lit a match under your left nostril.

This stuff isn’t sweet like other jarred cocktail sauce. It’s just pure fire. But I really enjoy shouting after eating my food, so that is why I insist on always eating it.

With that in mind, I poured a bunch of the St. Elmo’s cocktail sauce into the glass too.

There’s so much horseradish in this shit that it’s more white than red. I’m telling you guys, this is serious business.

Because I hate myself, I added an additional spot of horseradish and squeezed some lemon juice into the glass too.

I gave the drink a good vigorous stir to make sure everything was evenly combined, and served myself the shrimp cocktail exactly how God intended.

On a bowl of ice.

Man, this thing looked perfect. I feel like a lifestyle influencer. A lifestyle influencer that encourages people to drink sewage water. Is this what a tradwife does? Am I secretly a tradwife? Also, what is a tradwife?

I took a big fat sip and suddenly a smile crept across my face.

That’s because this drink literally tasted like shrimp cocktail. The shellfish flavor was front and center, with the savory tomato juice and sharp horseradish accenting the back. That squeeze of lemon was key, because it’s what came out last in each sip, and basically, what I’m saying is, I’m a fucking genius. At this point I should be Alinea’s head chef, but since they’re not nearly as culinarily fond of penises as I am, I really don’t think it’s a creative fit. I quit.

I will say, though, I was mildly afraid the whole time that this thing was going to taste like a bloody Mary. I mean, it looks like one, aside from all the horseradish floaters. But nope, this was literally a drinkable alcoholic shrimp cocktail, and not only did it scratch all my shrimp cocktail itches, it would potentially get me hammered, too.

The real test was to have Davida try it. She’d been out at work all day, but when she came home and got settled in, I told her to give the drink a taste. Man, imagine coming in after a day at work and immediately being asked to try something that could potentially taste like cat food laced with rat poison. Husband of the year, right here. Anyway, she drank some.

“Whoa,” she said. “It tastes just like shrimp cocktail!”

I did it. I turned shrimp cocktail into a shrimp cocktail. My favorite part about all this is that under any other circumstances, those words would sound like the kind of sheer gibberish you’d hear coming from a child. But here, in this house, and in the context of this newsletter, it’s genius. Right?

…right?!

Whatever. Shrimp cocktail rules. I’m going to go drink mine now.

Heh. Shrimp cocktail. How is this not more of a thing?

