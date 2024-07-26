What’s up, clowns?!

I know, I know. Normally I try to spread them out evenly, but since the 5th birthday of Food is Stupid is next week, I wanted to make that particular one the freebie. Plus, my unexpected absences due to eye surgery complications (mini update: still hurting, but much less, and I’m off steroids now!) and the loss of my dad meant that paid subscribers got a little hosed.

Now that housekeeping’s out of the way, we’re onto the fun stuff. And today, we’re talking about one of my favorite things in the world, refried beans!

I am a big fan of refried beans because I like their texture and the way they taste. Some of you may also suspect that I enjoy refried beans because beans make your ass do its best impression of a duck. Grow up, everyone. Also, those rumors are true.

But another favorite food in our household happens to be canned fish, which we always have on hand in some form or another. We eat it regularly, whether it’s cheap herring in tomato sauce or mackerel in oil, but what we usually have is canned sardines.

So Davida suggested we combine two of my favorite foods, refried beans and canned sardines, in an unholy matrimony to create: canned ‘dines.

This dish is also a bit of a tribute to a subreddit she follows called /r/CannedSardines, where people unite over their love of canned fish and occasionally get into weird arguments about it.

Oh, and speaking of matrimony, our first wedding anniversary is next week, so marriage jokes are relevant right now, though I’m hoping our union isn’t nearly as disgusting as refried ‘dines is.