Hi, clowns!

Wow. Got a doozy of an experiment today. This one’s for paid readers, so now’s a great time to upgrade.

A short backstory: A while back, Davida and I went to visit her family up in Wisconsin. Her small hometown is very cute, and our friend Elizabeth (who has a new book out about her dreams called I Dream Naked, go buy it!) had asked us to grab something from an antique shop for her. We found it and continued nosing around the place; small town antique stores are always really cool.

While we were there browsing, I stumbled across a cookbook that was just over 20 years old, put together by America’s favorite soup brand, Campbell’s.

At first, it looked sort of like any other brand’s cookbook; this one was obviously meant to peddle you cans of soup.

But then I noticed the cover. It boasted 19,000 recipes in an otherwise normal-sized cookbook, and I couldn’t quite fathom how you could fit that much information in a book like this. I started flipping through it, now curious — this book had the strangest recipe format I’d ever seen (you’ll see what I mean in a second).

Suddenly, my one good eye latched upon a recipe titled with two words I’ve never seen sitting next to each other.