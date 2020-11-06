Ranch dressing thumbprint cookies
Also mayo and cottage cheese and what a week
Slow news week.
Unfortunately for my sanity, I have been glued non-stop to the Internet, both for work and to keep up with the election. The longer I watch the news, the more disheveled the journalists are starting to look, and that is how I feel inside. Like a rumpled reporter. In the time it took me to write this paragraph, I have opened and closed thr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Food is Stupid to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.