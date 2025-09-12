Food is Stupid

Food is Stupid

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amac's avatar
Amac
5d

“Is salmon orange or pink?”

One of my favorite jokes - a couple of fish were looking through a box of crayons and one says “oh wow! A salmon colored one! How inclusive!” to which the salmon says “wait! why is it pink?! Why!”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Squeegs's avatar
Squeegs
5d

may the cycle of diarrhea repeat forever and in perpetuity, amen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dennis Lee
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Food is Stupid
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture