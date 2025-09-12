Hi clowns!

It’s been a wild week, huh?

I know. It’s been hard for me to concentrate this week, knowing the 7-Layer Burrito, Chili Cheese Burrito, and Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco are all back at Taco Bell. Jesus fuck.

This week’s edition of Food is Stupid has absolutely nothing to do with current events, thankfully, and actually involves a bit of cross-globe unity. That’s because I’m once again tackling fusion food, but in the best kind of way. I’m talking about smashing together two hand-held, one-bite dishes that everyone knows and loves: hand rolls.

But these aren’t just any types of rolls. One of them is the classic Japanese temaki, or sushi hand roll, the kind that’s served as a cone of seaweed filled with sushi rice and whatever else your heart desires.

And if you think about the Western concept of hand rolls, shouldn’t the first thing that pops into your head be a pizza roll? Those little pillows of magma and imitation mozzarella (yep, Totino’s uses imitation mozz), dipped into ranch?

Both of these rolls have their own type of appeal. The temaki has a delicate and nuanced vibe that lightly whets your appetite and lifts your spirit, while pizza rolls clobber your primal needs in the balls with salt, protein, and plenty of fat. Perhaps I, Dannis Ree, the greatest food writer in all of history, could prove to be a mediator of sorts, and meld these two cuisines together. That way we could have both the nourishment of a raw salmon hand roll, yet with the caloric satisfaction of a pizza roll, all in one bite.

Dipped in ranch, of course.

For today’s melding of worlds, I figured I’d try my hand (roll) at making my first temaki ever.

But for the filling, I’d use a spicy salmon mixture, along with the basic ingredients you’d find in the center of a pepperoni pizza roll.

I figured I’d get some of the busy work out of the way immediately, like shredding this cucumber using my mandoline.

I imagined all the other interesting things I could shred with this set of blades, when I suddenly imagined something real bad and clutched my crotch.

Next, I started prepping the salmon part of the spicy salmon hand roll.

I got some nice-looking salmon sashimi from the Korean grocery store and diced it up. Is it just me or is raw salmon weirdly cute when it’s cut up into tiny cubes like this? When it’s in these little blocks, it looks like a bunch of toys all stacked up. Also, when I wrote this last sentence, I asked Davida, “Is salmon orange or pink?”

“Orange,” she said. But then I remembered the salmon-colored crayon of my youth, which I’m pretty sure was pink. Maybe nobody actually knows.

As far as I understand, the “spicy” part in spicy salmon rolls is basically just sriracha.

You mix that with Kewpie mayo and call it a day. I suppose I could have embraced my cultural heritage and used gochujang, but I had this really old bottle of sriracha that I felt like I should at least open before it started to turn brown.

I’ve always thought people’s obsession over sriracha was kind of funny.

Like, people treat it like it’s the only hot sauce that exists. Remember all those shortages? I do have to admit, every time I have it, it’s grudgingly better than I remember. I like that it looks like ketchup, too, because that tells my mind one thing, then my ass finds out another.

I mixed the sriracha and mayo together until it was a similar shade to the cubed salmon, then I gently folded it in with the fish.

Here’s a dirty little secret I (and many other Asians) like to keep.

It’s actually not that secret, nor is it that dirty, really. But if you ever see those microwaveable rice pucks at the Asian grocery store, they’re genuinely useful. All you have to do is nuke them for 90 seconds and you’re good to go. Sure, the rice itself isn’t going to be the artisan fluffy stuff, but if you need to eat right-the-fuck now, you can certainly do worse.

The one thing you need to know is that even though 90 seconds isn’t that long, the rice somehow takes on a temperature that’s hotter than the sun. It also manages to stay that way for eternity, so don’t go fingering it right away.

And if you need to whip up a rough estimation of sushi rice, as in the case of these pizza hand rolls, all you need is a bottle of this sushi seasoning.

It’s made of rice vinegar seasoned with sugar and salt, and you just need a bit to make your rice sushi-ish.

I have noticed the end product doesn’t quite taste like what you’ll get in a restaurant and it’s actually not that great if you want to make actual sushi, but in a pinch it’s a reasonable facsimile for something like a poke bowl. Or if you’re just magnificently fucking around like me.

I sliced the sheet of delicious seaweed using the most important tool in any Korean kitchen, which is scissors.

We use these to cut noodles, grilled meat, and pubes. And by “we,” I mean me. Does anyone want to come over for dinner? I’m making my famous noodle, grilled meat, and pube dish!

Now that most of the ingredients were set up for the temaki portion, it was time to work on the pizza part of the filling.

I spent a while looking for those weird cubed pieces of pepperoni that are inside Totino’s pizza rolls, but I couldn’t find any at the store. So I just stuck to the regular flat stuff, which in retrospect was probably a better idea, since I eventually needed to roll this together.

I laid a few pepperoni down on parchment paper, spooned pizza sauce on it, then added a few slices of mozzarella on top.

Then I baked it off in our countertop oven until the cheese was melted and the pepperoni was beginning to emit mysterious black flecks.

Now it was time to construct these things.

I have noticed that when it comes to arts and crafts, the smallest instructions baffle me, so I spent a hilariously long time poring over pictures. I spooned the spicy salmon mixture on at an angle, like the tutorials all suggested, along with the cucumber shreds.

Then, I added a slice of severely underripe avocado, because who doesn’t like biting into a slice of slippery bar soap every now and again?

And finally, I slid the pizza fillings on top, but I was starting to get nervous.

That’s because this pile was starting to get really thick, and none of the temaki I’d seen in the photos were this generously stuffed. Rolling this thing shut was going to potentially be a disaster.

But I persevered.

Sloppily.

The end result was flat and barely held together, and it had taken me so long that the seaweed was starting to get really soggy. I mean, it could have been worse. It could have ripped or something.

You can’t have finger food without a bit of dipping sauce.

So I mixed some of that Play-Doh-like wasabi paste that came with the salmon sashimi along with some soy sauce. You know, that old chestnut.

Then to celebrate the pizza roll part of its identity, of course I’d have a little ranch on standby too.

And there you have it, pizza hand rolls, Dannis style!

Nothing like raw salmon in spicy mayo, warmed by the contact of hot pepperoni, tomato sauce, and cheese, on vinegary rice with veggies, wrapped in soggy seaweed!

All the hand rolls I’ve ever had were absolutely gorgeous.

But mine? Mine were fugly. They were my children, though, so they were the most beautiful creatures in the world.

I decided to dip the pizza hand roll into the soy-wasabi mixture first.

The roll started disintegrating immediately, which was a huge problem. It also didn’t absorb much sauce, since the rice was sort of tucked away in the center. That’s okay, though, because my first bite was surprisingly decent — but that’s because it tasted primarily like pizza. As you can see from the photo, it was front-loaded with pepperoni, and that along with the tomato sauce were the main flavors to my first couple bites.

I have to say, this part wasn’t so bad at all. The thing was, I couldn’t really taste any salmon, because the pepperoni squashed any of its delicate rich flavor. Even the kick from the sriracha was steamrolled thanks to the rice and the cheese. But I liked it, and it would have been fine without the soy sauce and wasabi, even.

But man, my second bite dipped into the ranch was a whole different story.

First of all, as you can see, my novice wrapping job finally decided to give up. Everything started tumbling out. Secondly, dipping a collapsing pizza hand roll into a shallow vessel filled with ranch dressing is damn near impossible.

And last but not least, this combination tasted pretty gross, thanks to the ranch. I forget sometimes just how sour ranch can be up front, and the combination of ranch dressing and rice really didn’t do it for me. Especially when everything was lukewarm at this point. The soft texture of the roll, gloppiness of the dressing, and chewiness of the pizza portion honestly grossed me out.

This could have been somewhat psychological, because I was also looking at the raw cubes of fish falling out of the thing too. It’s weird thinking that half of me really liked this pizza hand roll, while the memory of the ranch dressing bite still haunts me.

So the pizza hand roll? It gets one thumb up and one thumb down from me. A net sum of zero isn’t the worst, considering how gnarly shit gets on this newsletter sometimes. I could easily get away with just stuffing a rice cone with pizza ingredients, sans fish, and still be hailed as the genius I am. I will humbly accept your applause and every award you can chuck up my ass.

But the truth is, none of this matters. What really matters is that one of our cats had diarrhea this week (Scorpion), and now the other cat currently has diarrhea (Sub-Zero). May peace be with you all.

Now I’m wondering what’d happen if I tried stuffing a Totino’s-style pizza roll with raw salmon. If you liked today’s edition of Food is Stupid, don’t forget to hit that little heart button, and of course, share it, since it’s a free one today:

Speaking of, the next couple weeks are a bit spotty — Davida and I have some unexpected stuff to deal with. We have a somewhat urgent family trip we have to make to Canada (it’s not a cheerful one, unfortunately), and I’m cooking at multiple pop-ups here in Chicago, so it might jostle up the schedule just a touch.

That’s just the usual heads up. As always, I love you all, and hang in there, okay?