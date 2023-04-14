Hello, clowns!

Hope you’ve all had a good week. It’s now Friday, and the general purpose of these Friday drops is to help you waste time until you can clock out for the day. Feel free to linger for a while before your boss asks you why you’re gagging audibly in front of your computer.

Today’s piece is a continuation on ways to use up leftover Peeps, which are the sandiest, squishiest, and boringest Easter candy to ever exist. I know many of you adore them anyway, and I promise I still love you. Mostly.

This idea, like the one from earlier this week, came directly from the mouth of Davida, who is the secret mastermind behind the newsletter. That’s the plot twist, everyone. Davida is the greatest food writer behind the greatest food writer in all of history. I am merely the handsomest man you’ve ever seen, and the best bullshitter ever.

So that’s why you can thank Davida for today’s blasphemous monstrosity: Peeps POT PIE.

*Applause sign lights up*